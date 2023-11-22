Texas Tech visits Texas as we continue our college football odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-5, 5-3) are on the road to take the seventh-ranked Texas Longhorns (10-1, 7-1) Friday night! This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out a Texas Tech-Texas prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Texas Tech has had an inconsistent year. However, they are on a three-game win streak and have officially become bowl-eligible. Those three wins have come against UCF, Kansas, and Texas Tech. Behren Morton has been having an okay season. He has passed for 1,410 yards, and 12 touchdowns. Morton has also rushed for three touchdowns. Tahj Brooks has been one of the better running backs in the country this season. He has rushed for over 1,300 yards and nine touchdowns.

Texas is having a great season, and a win in this game would secure their spot in the Big 12 title game. At 10-1, Texas still has a chance to make the College Football Playoff, they just need to win out. Their one loss came against Oklahoma, but they have won five straight games since then. Quinn Ewers has led the team all season. He has 2,513 pass yards to go along with 16 touchdowns. Ewers has also rushed for five touchdowns. Jonathan Brooks has been having a great season as the leadback. He has rushed for 1,139 yards, and 10 touchdowns this season. That gives him an average of 6.1 yards per carry. Texas has done well on defense this year also.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Texas Tech-Texas Odds

Texas Tech: +12.5 (-110)

Texas: -12.5 (-110)

Over: 52.5 (-112)

Under: 52.5 (-108)

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Texas Week 12

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread

Texas Tech has won three straight games, and they have all been close. The Red Raiders need to continue this if they want to cover the spread in Texas. Texas Tech is top half of the Big 12 in total defense. In order for them to cover the spread, or at least keep the game close, they will need to lock in. Texas Tech is also top-half in pass defense. This defense will need to step up as they have lately if they want to cover the spread.

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread

Texas has been playing well all season. Their offense can really score, but their defense steals the show. Texas allows just 18.2 points per game which is the lowest mark in the Big-12. The Longhorns also allow the second-fewest amount of yards this season. Texas needs to play good defense in this game if they want to cover the spread.

Texas is very good, and they are 5-0 at home. Besides giving up 30 points to Kansas State at home this season, the most points Texas has allowed is 14. I do not see Texas allowing 30 points in this game. They are big favorites in this game, so the defense will have to step up if they want to cover the spread in this one.

Final Texas Tech-Texas Prediction & Pick

I do think this game will end a little closer than people think. Texas is favored by 12.5 points, and that is large. With how good Texas Tech is playing, I do think they can keep this game close. I am going to take Texas Tech to cover the spread.

Final Texas Tech-Texas Prediction & Pick: Texas Tech +12.5 (-110), Under 52.5 (-108)