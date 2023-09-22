It is a Big 12 showdown as Texas Tech travels to play West Virginia. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Texas Tech-West Virginia prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Texas Tech enters the game at 1-2 on the season, but the two losses have been close. They opened with a two-point loss to Wyoming. After being down in the fourth quarter. the Red Raiders scored twice to make it a 33-27 lead, but late in the fourth, they gave up a score and would fall 35-33. The next week it was an eight-point loss to Oregon. Oregon hit a field goal with just 1:10 left in the game and Texas Tech was driving, but a pick-six would seal it for the Ducks, and they won 38-30. Last week, they got their first win of the year over FCS Tarleton.

West Virginia comes in riding high. After losing their first game of the year to Penn State, they would rebound to be Duquesne 56-17. Then, it was on to the Back Yard Brawl. West Virginia was down in the first on a Pitt field goal but would end up taking a 7-6 lead into the half. Then in the third quarter, they would add ten more points while the defense shut out Pitt in the second half to take a 17-6 win.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Texas Tech-West Virginia Odds

Texas Tech: -5.5 (-115)

West Virginia: +5.5 (-105)

Over: 54.5 (-115)

Under: 54.5 (-105)

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. West Virginia

TV: Big 12 Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread

Texas Tech will need Tyler Shough to step up and play well in this game. On the year he is 65-104 passing for 743 yards and seven scored. He has made six big-time throws according to PFF, and pushed the ball down the field, with an average depth of target of 10.1 yards. Still, there is concern about ball security. Not only has he fumbled twice this year, Shough has thrown four interceptions. Further, he has thrown another seven turnover-worthy passes on the season. One of the major issues has been pressure. Shough has been pressured 36 times this year and has taken nine sacks.

The running game is going to be key in alleviating that pressure. Shough has been good at running the ball. Between scrambles and his 21 designed runs, he has 207 yards on the ground this year and two scores. Tahj Brooks is the primary back for the team. He has run 38 times this year for 268 yards and a score. While the offensive line has not been great in pass blocking, they have been solid in the run-blocking department. He is getting nearly three yards downfield before the average point of first contact this year.

Though could also use some help in the receiving department. Jerand Bradley has been his favorite target this year, catching 17 of 29 passes thrown his way for 211 yards and two scores. Still, he is not causing a lot of breakaway yards. He is averaging just 3.6 yards after the catch this year. Myles Price is doing the same, averaging just 3.1 yards after the catch on his 12 receptions this year. Price has found the endzone three times though.

The Red Raiders will also need to be solid on defense. This should be a lower-scoring affair, so every point is going to count heavily. They have been great against the run this year. Texas Tech has forced two fumbles in the run game while causing 58 stops for offensive failure on just 89 rushing attempts. They have also been solid in the pass rush. This year they have 56 quarterback pressures and come away with seven sacks. That is led by Myles Cole, who has nine pressures and three sacks this year, but he has batted a ball down at the line. It is a fair prediction that Texas Tech will put pressure on West Virginia in this game.

Why West Virginia Will Cover The Spread

West Virginia has an interesting situation at quarterback this week. Garrett Greene has been the starter this year and he has been great. He is 26-47 passing for 402 yards and four touchdowns. He has not thrown an interception or a turnover-worthy pass all year long while being protected well. Greene has scrambled for positive yardage eight times on pressures while being sacked just twice. He is injured though and may not play in this game. Meanwhile, Nicco Marchiol could take over. He was good in the backyard brawl and has been solid this year, completing 13-23 passes for 153 yards and a score. The big difference is his ability to deal with pressure. On just eight pressures this year, he has been sacked four times.

To get pressure off of Marchiol, the running game will have to be solid. CJ Donadlson Jr. is the main back. this year he is averaging five yards per carry. as he has rushed 47 times for 236 yards and two scored. He has forced eight missed tackles, and done well after contact, with 148 yards after first contact this year. Jahiem White and Jaylen Anderson may see some carries as well. Both of them are over 100 yards already this year and both have scored a touchdown.

On defense, they will be looking to get a good pass rush to force Tyler Shough to throw the ball when he is uncomfortable. They have done that well this year with 46 pressures and nine sacks in three games. Trye Lathan has been solid, getting ten pressures and seven hits so far this year. Meanwhile, Jared Bartlett has two sacks and five pressures. They will also look to continue their stellar ground defense. This year they have made 56 stops for offensive failure on 87 rush attempts.

Final Texas Tech-West Virginia Prediction & Pick

In the five years Neal Brown has been at West Virginia, he has never won three in a row. The offense has often been an issue and this year they are ranked 115th. If Garrett Greene cannot go, the backup in Marchiol is not going to be able to handle the Texas Tech pressure. Texas Tech runs a fast-paced offense, which will wear down a defense without a lot of depth for West Virginia. The prediction in this Texas Tech-West Virginia clash is the Red Raiders to score plenty in a win in this one.

