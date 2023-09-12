Patrick Mahomes last played for Texas Tech football in 2016 but that hasn’t stopped the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback from keeping tabs on his alma mater.

With the news that Texas Tech snatched its highest-ever rated recruit in wide receiver Micah Hudson, Mahomes reacted on social media and was hyped to see the Red Raiders land some serious talent.

Hudson is the first five-star recruit to commit to Texas Tech. He announced his intention to sign with the Red Raiders Monday night. The 6-foot-1 pass-catcher from Temple, Texas was the highest-ranked recruit in the ESPN 300 class of 2024 to remain uncommitted. He is the second ESPN 300 recruit in next year's class to commit to Texas Tech.

Hudson has 17 catches for 317 yards and three touchdowns through the first three games of his senior season in high school. As a junior, he caught 65 passes for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns. He chose Texas Tech over offers from Texas, Alabama and Texas A&M, among others.

Before being drafted by the Chiefs in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Mahomes spent three seasons with Texas Tech football, setting numerous records in the process. He threw for over 5,000 yards and 41 touchdowns in his final college season in 2016, similar numbers to his first MVP season with the Chiefs in 2018.

Despite Mahomes playing lights out under center, Texas Tech did not find much success as a team with the two-time NFL MVP. He's done plenty more winning with the Chiefs, coming off his second Super Bowl victory last season.

Patrick Mahomes will surely be watching Micah Hudson go to work on Saturdays next fall while doing some last-minute prep work for the Chiefs' upcoming games.