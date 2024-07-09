Deion Sanders has gone from a media darling to an embattled head coach who seems at times to be on the hot seat with Colorado football based off of last season's frustrating results.

Meanwhile, new Colorado football Big 12 opponent Texas Tech football is far from the glory days of Patrick Mahomes and Kliff Kingsbury in terms of its impact and prestige on the college football scene, but the Red Raiders are still a program that is respected throughout the nation for its talent and tradition.

Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire shared his thoughts on the hottest topic entering the 2024-2025 season among Big 12 teams: Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

McGuire's thoughts came during a former NFL scout's intriguing Shedeur Sanders comparison that will catch many fans off-guard. Colorado football's College Football 25 video game ranking has also sparked major buzz.

Sanders has been known to compliment coaches of other programs, especially those whose success he would like to emulate. Now, he's getting a compliment from an unlikely source.

Texas Tech Coach Compliments Sanders

The information was revealed by reporter Scott Proctor on X in a tweet from Paradise, Nevada.

“I love Deion,” Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire reportedly said. “I coached Bucky, his oldest son, in high school and he's honestly the best dad of a player I've ever had. “Colorado is going to be really good. They've added a lot of talent and they do have one of the best QBs in the nation (Shedeur Sanders).”

Sanders has also been busy playing the dad role to his players, most recently losing in a fishing competition to Travis Hunter, the Buffaloes' All-American defensive back.

Fans React To Colorado Football/Sanders Compliment

Fans reacted to the Sanders compliment on social media with gusto.

One offered respect to McGuire, the Texas Tech football head coach, for sharing a side of Sanders that is often lost amid all of the controversy and frustrating results from his first season in Boulder, CO.

Another fan seemed to take a swipe at Dan Lanning, Oregon's head coach, who famously told his players before the game vs. Colorado football that they were playing for wins, not clicks, a reference he made toward Colorado's program.

“Finally a coach that isn't just hating to try to get his name out there,” the fan said with a laughing and crying emoji.

Still another reader used the Colorado football-Texas Tech football lovefest to take a shot at Matt Rhule of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who used to play in the Big 12 but now play in the Big 10's super conference.

“Rhule says this and you Colorado folk start crying and post (it) on your bedroom wall,” he said.