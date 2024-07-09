Season 21 of The Bachelorette kicked off on Monday night (July 8). Jenn Tran is the newest Bachelorette and here is everything you missed during The Bachelorette season 21 premiere:

Jenn Tran Introduces Herself

Jenn Tran introduced herself as a physician assistant looking to find love. You might recognize Jenn from Joey Graziadei's on Season 28 of The Bachelor. During her introduction, you meet Jenn's family who have been supportive of her in her journey. She also briefly goes by the hospital where she works which also gives the newest Bachelorette encouraging words.

She is later stopped in the park by two fans of Asian descent who congratulate her by being the first Asian-American lead in the franchise's history. This follows the producers vowing to have more minority leads in the franchise.

There were some interesting…introductions

So for those who are new to the Bachelorette nation, the men want to make a good impression on the Bachelorette so that they can get the coveted “first impression rose.” All of the men come face-to-face with Tran for the first time and must make themselves memorable to her. Take a look at some of the most memorable introductions below:

Jonathan Shows Up In A Stretcher

Jonathan definitely made an impression. The “lovesick” patient appeared on a stretcher with his face masked up and in a hospital gown — with no underwear. Take a look below at the reveal.

Tomas A Shows Jenn Some Puppy Love

If Brian doesn't steal Jenn's heart his puppies definitely will. Arguably one of the best entrances goes to Brian who brought Jenn puppies to introduction.

Brendan Pops Habanero Peppers

We think everyone was scratching their head when .. started popping habanero peppers while speaking to Jenn during his introduction. He had one of the most memorable — and strangest — meetings on premiere night.

Thomas N Gives Jenn Friendship Bracelet

Thomas N takes a page out of Travis Kelce's book and hands Jenn a friendship bracelet. He also had a cute moment during the truth or dare segment where he had to imitate Jenn and said, “Thomas will you accept this rose.”

“Love Virgin” Sam N

Sam N had a couple of viral lines during the introduction part of the show including calling himself a “love virgin” since he has never been in love. He also wanted to make the term “JENNteleman” happen and just like fetch…we are not sure its going to catch on.

Jeremy Shows Off Sports Car & NSFW Joke

Who couldn't hear Jeremy show off his sports car to impress Jenn? The engine roared as he pulled up to the Bachelorette mansion but it was his line that once he arrived that grabbed Jenn's attention — and everyone else's. Jeremy made it known that he wasn't all for show with his car and that he had a”big p—-” to match the braggadocious car.

Hakeem With His “Up” Balloons

Hakeem made quite the entrance having colorful balloons tied to a holster on his back. His reasoning behind the idea was that he felt on cloud nine when she was announced as The Bachelorette.

There Is A Bachelor Sibling On The Bachelorette

Every so often a contestant surprises the cast with a relation from previous participants in The Bachelor Nation. Aaron revealed that he is the twin brother of Noah Erb. Noah was previously on season 16 of The Bachelorette and went home during week seven. He also starred on Bachelor in Paradise season 7.

Who was the first person Jenn spoke to one-on-one?

Sam N was the first person to call Jenn aside to speak. They bonded on being intentional with dating and being vulnerable.

Jenn Unwraps Johnathan

A larger reveal during the premiere was when Jenn and Jonathan got their one-on-one. Jenn unwrapped Jonathan and he showed his face for the first time on camera. While the gauze was a risky move it won some points over for Jenn. Take a look at a scene further in the season with Jonathan.

First Kiss On The Bachelorette & Impression Rose

Sam N. got the first impression rose after he was selected for the first impression rose.

Who Got The Final Rose?

The final rose of the night went to Sam N.

Who Went Home?

Unfortunately Jenn had to say goodbye to seven contestants:

Brendan, 30, a real estate broker from Vancouver, British Columbia

Moze, 25, an algebra teacher from Albany, N.Y.

Kevin, 35, a financial analyst from Denver, Colo.

Brett, 28, a health & safety manager from Manheim, Penn.

Dakota, 27, a sommelier from Paradise Valley, Ariz.

Matt, 27, an insurance executive from Atlanta, Ga.

Ricky, 28, a pharmaceutical representative from Miami, Fla.

Jenn Tran Shares Big Reveal

At the end of the episode, Tran reveals that this season will take place in Melbourne, Australia instead of the regular Bachelorette house.

Where can I watch the next episode of The Bachelorette?

The Bachelorette airs on ABC and Hulu on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST.