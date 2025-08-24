Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson sent a message that will excite New York Giants fans going into the 2025 NFL season.

Wilson is coming off short stints with the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers. Since leaving the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, he only made the playoffs once in the past three years, the last being with the Steelers.

Wilson joined New York in the 2025 offseason, seeing the team's need for a starting quarterback after years of struggling. While he is only with the team on a one-year deal, he expressed his commitment by sending a clear message to the fanbase.

“Ready for the Real Thing,” Wilson said.

It didn't take long for fans to come in droves, being optimistic in the team's potential with Wilson leading the offense. Here are some of their reactions.

“Can’t wait to see you play ! LETS GO SHOCK THE WORLD RUSS!! So glad you are here!” one fan said.

“Play yourself back in the HoF. As a seahawks fan I will always appreciate you,” another stated.

“#NYGiants🗽 Can’t wait to see you play in person, HOFer,” one commented.

“Good luck in the Big Apple. We’ll miss you in Pittsburgh,” one replied.

“So are we brother. As fans all we ask is that you us relevant games heading into December man LOL Hope you guys saved some of that pre season offense for the regular season brother. Lets get it !!!” a fan said.

What lies ahead for Russell Wilson, Giants

It's a big message for Russell Wilson to send to the Giants. He is ready to begin his journey with the New York franchise and lead them to possible playoff contention.

Wilson showed he can still play at a solid level as one of the more decent quarterbacks in the NFL. He proved that with the Steelers last season, completing 214 passes for 2,482 yards and 16 touchdowns in 11 games. In the team's Wild Card loss to the Baltimore Ravens, he threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns on 20 completions.

He will look to lead New York to the playoffs after being absent for two consecutive seasons. They struggled last season as they finished with a 3-14 record, being at the bottom of the NFC East Division standings.

The Giants will prepare for their season opener, being on the road. They face the Washington Commanders on Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET.