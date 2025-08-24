Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Tez Johnson left everything on the field in what was his last chance to truly prove himself before the organization finalizes its roster. He is making it clear that the Bucs did not just draft a competent wide receiver. They are also getting an entertainer.

Johnson thrilled the fans who flocked to Raymond James Stadium for Tampa's preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills, recording eight receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown. He did all that before halftime, displaying a strong connection with quarterback Kyle Trask. After scoring on a one-yard catch in the final minute of the first half, Johnson gave the people a little something extra. He broke out an outstanding backflip.

When a seventh-round draft pick is willing to risk injury by doing some end-zone gymnastics, you know he is fearless. The Buccaneers will likely welcome this warrior to their family, as he all but locked up his slot on the 53-man roster following this memorable outing.

Johnson tallied four receptions for only 24 yards in last weekend's 17-14 preseason victory versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he came out of the shadows in a 23-19 defeat to the Bills. The Second-Team All-Big Ten selection made his mark in Eugene, Oregon and he aims to make a lasting impression in the NFL as well. He knows what it is like to be the underdog, so his Day 3 draft status should only act as fuel moving forward.

What Tez Johnson can offer the Buccaneers

The three-star recruit started at Troy before transferring to Oregon in 2023. He thrived with quarterback and pseudo-brother Bo Nix, notching 86 catches for 1,182 yards and 10 touchdowns. Johnson's production dipped with Dillon Gabriel under center, but he remained a dynamic playmaker. Unfortunately, the 23-year-old was forced to prove himself all over again after running a 4.51 in the 40-yard dash.

This preseason performance shows that one can only learn so much from the NFL Combine. Tez Johnson is a talented receiver, and although it will be extremely tough to stand out in a room that also features franchise great Mike Evans, the underrated Chris Godwin and Ohio State legend Emeka Egbuka, this man flourishes when others write him off.

A special teams role probably suits Johnson best for now, however. If he scores on a punt return touchdown during the regular season, there is no telling the type of celebration he would pull out of his bag of tricks.