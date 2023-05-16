Kardashian fans you’re in for a treat. Hulu ordered another 20 episodes of ‘The Kardashians’ ahead of their season three premiere on May 25. New episodes will stream on Thursdays.

The upcoming season’s logline reads per Variety: “The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm.”

In April, Hulu dropped the season three trailer in anticipation of its next season. Kim got vulnerable about her divorce from rapper Kanye West. At the beginning of the trailer, Khloé Kardashian is heard asking Kim if she is okay which the SKIMS creator responds in tears, “No, [I’m] not okay.”

“I don’t think you realize the weight of the world is on your shoulders,” her mother Kris Jenner says to Kim in another scene.

“He has made up the most insane narrative… we stay silent through all the lies, for my kids,” Kim says referring to her parenting style which he has critiqued multiple times on social media.

Kendall Jenner is heard in the clip later saying “I don’t know how Kim handles everything with her ex-husband,” referring to West.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The trailer is packed with drama as Khloé goes through a health scare, Kim and Kourtney are seemingly beefing with one another over the latter’s wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and Kylie Jenner touches upon the “beauty standards” the sisters are setting which she previously alludes to herself regretting “touching anything.” Before the end credit comes up, you can hear Kris saying, “Family is what I value the most so I just feel very anxious.”

“I just don’t think everything is going to be okay,” Kylie is heard saying at the end of the trailer.

Season one of The Kardashians made Hulu history. ‘The Kardashians’ was the streamer’s most-watched premiere in the history of the platform and the series was the most-watched unscripted series in Hulu’s history.

Take a look at the season three trailer for The Kardashians below: