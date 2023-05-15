Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny stepped out in style. They attended a birthday event for Tyler, The Creator and Yung Taco dressed in matching all leather outfits, according to TMZ.

Both of them went to Giorgio Baldi on Sunday night in Santa Monica, California. Whether or not they coordinated the look hasn’t been confirmed, but it’d be a crazy coincidence if it wasn’t. After they left the restaurant, Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner carried a cake next door to Shorebar. Probably in celebration of Tyler.

The party raged for a while, with other major celebrities in attendance. Other than Bad Bunny and Kendall, there was Winnie Harlow and her boyfriend Kyle Kuzma, Tobey McGuire, and Leonardo Di Caprio at the party. This was no minor birthday bash.

Bad Bunny and Kendall have been linked since early February. They haven’t shied away from the public eye, as they’ve been spotted at Coachella together, as well as a horse riding date. Although things aren’t official between them, the two are enjoying each others company.

A source said, “Things are not official between Kendall and Bad Bunny, but they’re seeing each other on a regular basis and getting to know each other better. It’s not super serious, but she likes him and is open to seeing where things go with him. Kendall appreciates how he treats her with respect and he makes her laugh.”

Both of these celebs have been linked to other high profile people. Kendall previously was believed to be involved with Devin Booker, Harry Styles, Kyle Kuzma, and Ben Simmons.