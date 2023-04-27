Kim Kardashian is opening up about her co-parenting with Kanye West in the season three trailer of The Kardashians. At the beginning of the trailer, Khloé Kardashian is heard asking Kim if she is okay which the SKIMS creator responds in tears, “No, [I’m] not okay.”

“I don’t think you realize the weight of the world is on your shoulders,” her mother Kris Jenner says to Kim in another scene.

“He has made up the most insane narrative… we stay silent through all the lies, for my kids,” Kim says referring to her parenting style which he has critiqued multiple times on social media.

Kendall Jenner is heard in the clip later saying “I don’t know how Kim handles everything with her ex-husband,” referring to West.

Later in the trailer, another relationship is discussed, Khloé and Tristan Thompson.

Kris asks Khloé, “How’s everything going with you and Tristan?” Khloé does not respond in the clip.

Off-camera someone asks, “Where do you guys stand?”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

To which Khloé replies, “I think he thinks ‘Let’s just ride this out’ but well no chances.'”

The trailer is packed with drama as Khloé goes through a health scare, Kim and Kourtney are seemingly beefing with one another over the latter’s wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and Kylie Jenner touches upon the “beauty standards” the sisters are setting which she previously alludes to herself regretting “touching anything.” Before the end credit comes up, you can hear Kris saying, “Family is what I value the most so I just feel very anxious.”

“I just don’t think everything is going to be okay,” Kylie is heard saying at the end of the trailer.

The Kardashians originally starred in Keeping Up With The Kardashians which was on E! for 20 seasons. They then moved their reality show to Hulu and changed it to The Kardashians.

The Kardashians is set to premiere on May 25 on Hulu.

Take a look at the trailer below: