Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Kim Kardashian reportedly asked Tom Brady for home-buying advice. The two are reportedly friends and the whole situation seems fine. However, Twitter users are warning Brady about Kardashian.

Here are some of the most notable reactions to Tom Brady’s reported friendship with Kim Kardashian.

Kim on her way to ruin another goat pic.twitter.com/VAzTpA8z10 — NFT POWER RANKINGS (@nftpowerranking) May 15, 2023

Tom looking around for Kanye & Pete Davidson pic.twitter.com/FR6XVTuTVr — VΞRDICT4489 (@Verdict4489) May 15, 2023

“For the love of football, Tom, NO!” A Twitter user wrote.

“Stay far away from her Tom,” another Twitter user wrote.

Of course, many fans wondered whether or not Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian have become more than friends. Although that is their personal business, gossip still led to rumors. According to Andy Lalwani, though, Kardashian and Brady are just friends.

“Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady are ‘just friends’ according to new reports,” Lalwani shared on Twitter.

Brady and Kardashian have found plenty of success in their fields. In fact, they are both widely-regarded as two of the most successful and famous people of the past generation.

Kardashian is a model, media personality, businesswoman, and more. Brady, meanwhile, is generally considered to be the greatest NFL QB of all time. He announced his retirement for the second time following the 2022-23 campaign. There are still fans who are hoping Brady will return once again, but his retirement seems to be official this time around.

Rumors will continue to spread about Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian. Even their friendship alone has drawn plenty of attention given their A-List statuses.

For now, all this appears to be is Kardashian reportedly seeking advice from a friend.