“O” seems to have become the new scarlet letter in Hollywood with online commenters Ozempic-shaming any celebrity that exhibits dramatic weight loss these days. Kris Jenner is the latest to be accused of using the controversial weight-loss drug after she shared a series of photos on Instagram looking considerably thinner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

She captioned the post “A New York state of mind 🗽” and tagged her beau Corey Gamble, as well as her hair and makeup artists, but made no mention of her outfit, a slim-fitting sleeveless yellow shirt and matching pants.

After a few flattering comments from friends regarding the weight loss, the haters and Ozempic accusers jumped in. One user commented “Kris Jenner on that Ozempic 😂😂” while another said “Awww thats so cute, a Family that Ozempics together.” (Khloé Kardashian clapped back against similar allegations of using the drug in January 2023). Yet another user noted “another one on the ozempic train #choochoo”.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ozempic has been the source of controversy because it is a prescription drug meant for patients with Type 2 Diabetes, but there are reports of many people using it off-label as a weight loss drug. Many celebrities — including tech gurus like Elon Musk as well as TikTok influencers — have been connected with using the drug. There are several dangerous side effects associated with Ozempic when it has not been prescribed by one’s primary doctor for treating Type 2 Diabetes.

Plus, all the requests for the drug have created a shortage for the people that actually need it. As another Instagram comment explained, “Between the Kardashians and real housewives ther [sic] is no diabetes pills left! Why they all just don’t admit to taking and stop telling people they do it by diet and exercise!”

To be sure, judging by the nationwide shortage it can’t be celebrities alone who are obtaining the drug for off-label usage, but whoever is responsible, the issue is increasingly concerning. Kris Jenner might be wise to clear the air on how she slimmed down so as not to exacerbate the problem.