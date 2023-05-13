Tristan Thompson wants to make sure Khloe Kardashian has a good Mother’s Day following the death of his mother Andrea Thompson earlier this year. This marks his first Mother’s Day without his mother.

“Tristan would love to celebrate Mother’s Day with Khloé and their kids but depending on how the playoff series goes, the [Los Angeles] Lakers could be playing that day, so Tristan is hoping to celebrate with Khloé on Saturday,” a source told Us Weekly. “He wants to make sure she has an extra special holiday because she’s not only an incredible mom to their kids, but he’s still doing whatever he can to try and win her back.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have advanced to the West Conference Finals as they beat the Golden State Warriors (122-101). The Lakers will play the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday (May 16).

“This is going to be a bittersweet day for him because it’s the first Mother’s Day since he lost his mom,” the source continued. “At the same time, it’s also the first one since Khloé has been a mom of two, and she absolutely stepped up for him when his mom passed so he wants to make sure to honor them both and wants to be surrounded by family that weekend.”

Khloé and Tristan began dating in 2016 and eventually called it quits in 2021. They share two children together: a daughter True, and a baby boy who is 9 months old and whose name has not been revealed.

Andrea Thompson died of a heart attack in January 2023. The following month, Tristan penned a touching post on Instagram for his late mother.

“All I can say is, I’m sorry mommy for the wrong decisions I’ve made in my life. I’m sorry for the embarrassment & pain. You raised me better than what I was able to show you,” he wrote. “But I have also learned sorry is not enough. Actions speak louder than worlds. So I won’t just say sorry. Stay tuned to the ways I will show the world what an amazing son you raised. I will show you that even when we fall & make mistakes, we get back up. You are my motivation. Stand beside me as I become the man I know you always believed in. I’m going to make you proud, I promise!”

Tristan is also the father of son Theo, 14 months with Maralee Nichols and son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig.