The Minnesota Lynx are doing everything they can to set themselves up for a title run in 2025. Minnesota is already sitting comfortably atop the WNBA standings at the start of August. They added more firepower before the trade deadline by acquiring DiJonai Carrington from the Wings.

Carrington opened up on what it feels like to join the WNBA's best team during a recent interview.

“I'm super excited to be here,” Carrington said after practice on Monday. “I'm blessed that they saw that I could be an asset and there was a mutual respect there.”

One reason why Carrington is so excited to join the Lynx is because of the team's high expectations. Carrington admitted that she wants to be pushed to be great, which is exactly what she'll receive from Minnesota's coaching staff.

“I'm excited because I feel like my mindset got to shift and that's what I want is to be pushed to be great,” Carrington continued. “Pushed to not settle for anything less than that greatness. Obviously we played each other last year in the [semi-finals] so I think Coach Reeve knows what I'm capable of. I think she's going to make sure that I'm given that output every single night.”

Carrington's numbers are down in 2025 after she won the W's Most Improved Player award in 2024. Regardless, she is still averaging 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season. Lynx fans can expect those figures to increase now that she is in Minnesota.

Carrington clearly has a WNBA championship on her mind heading into the second half of the season.

“I'm excited to just be held accountable and to be around winners,” Carrington concluded.

Lynx will need DiJonai Carrington right away after brutal Napheesa Collier injury

The Lynx picked a great time to add a talented player like Carrington.

Minnesota will be without superstar Napheesa Collier for the next two weeks after she suffered a right ankle injury on Sunday.

Collier sustained the injury during the third quarter of Minnesota's 111-58 blowout win against Las Vegas. She landed awkwardly while attempting to secure an offensive rebound with 30 seconds left in the quarter.

The Lynx currently have a six-and-a-half game lead over the Mercury in the Western Conference. They also have a five-and-a-half games over the Liberty in the W's overall standings.

Minnesota is positioned well to survive Collier's injury, but they'll need to continue stacking wins to maintain their spot atop the WNBA.

Next up for the Lynx is a road trip to Seattle to take on the Storm on Tuesday night.