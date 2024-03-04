The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the road to take on the Los Angeles Lakers Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Lakers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Thunder are coming off a tough game against the Phoenix Suns Sunday, so they could have some tired legs heading into this one. They are 41-18 this season, and they are poised to be a top seed in the Western Conference. However, they are 1-2 against the Lakers in this season. In those games, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 30.3 points per game, and assisting 6.7 more baskets. Jalen Williams has averaged 24.7 points against the Lakers, as well. Chet Holmgren is scoring just 15.3 points per game, but he is grabbing 7.7 rebounds, and blocking 2.90 shots per game. The Thunder should be healthy for this one.
The Lakers are 33-29 this season, but they are most likely going to be in a Play-In game once the season is over. They are coming off a loss against the Denver Nuggets, but LeBron James did score his 40,000th career point. Speaking of LeBron, he is averaging 28.7 points per game against the Thunder to lead the team. Anthony Davis is right behind him with 28.0 points per game, though. Davis is also grabbing 13.0 rebounds per game against the Thunder. Los Angeles will have their main players healthy for this game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Thunder-Lakers Odds
Oklahoma City Thunder: +1 (-110)
Moneyline: -104
Los Angeles Lakers: -1 (-110)
Moneyline: -112
Over: 239.5 (-110)
Under: 239.5 (-110)
How to Watch Thunder vs. Lakers
Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT
TV: NBA TV
Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Thunder are one of the best teams in the NBA, and it is because of their offense. With SGA, the Thunder score 121.3 points per game, which is third-best in the NBA. Along with that, they have the second-best field goal percentage, and the best three-point percentage. The Thunder have been putting up points all season, and this game should be no different if the Thunder continue their scoring ways, they will cover the spread.
Oklahoma City should be able to put up points in this game. They have two games in which they scored 120+ points against the Lakers this season. In their win over LA, the Thunder scored 133 points. The Thunder need to put up at least 120 if they want to win this game on the road. Their offense is more than capable, so it is just about execution now.
Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Lakers have beaten the Thunder twice, and they have scored quite a bit on them. The Thunder are usually very good on offense, but the Lakers have contained them a little bit. In the two games they won, they have held the Thunder to 120, and 105 points. When the Thunder score 120 points or less in a game this season, they are 12-14. That is 14 of their 18 losses. The Lakers need to keep the Thunder under this point mark if they want any chance at winning this game.
Final Thunder-Lakers Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a good game against two solid teams. However, LeBron and the Lakers have played the Thunder well. For that reason, I like the Lakers to win straight up.
Final Thunder-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Lakers ML (-112), Over 239.5 (-110)