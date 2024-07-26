NBA 2K24 MyTEAM is adding a new Summit set which features 100 OVR players including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and more. The new Summit set also includes several memorable players, including 100 OVR versions of Pau Gasol and his brother Marc, as well as Manu Ginobli. Additionally, the set also includes several Dark Matter players, including Scoot Henderson, Mikal Bridges, and Darius Garland. Without further ado, let's check out everything new in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM's newest Summit set.

NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Summit Set – How to Get a 100 OVR Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The 100 OVR Shai Gilgeous-Alexander player item in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM can be unlocked in special inserts via Summit Packs & Boxes. Summit begins on July 26th, 2024.

All of the NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Summit Special Inserts include:

100 Overall Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

100 Overall Manu Ginobli

100 Overall Pau Gasol

100 Overall Marc Gasol

The collection reward for NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Summit is a 100 OVR Summit Player Card. Other cards in the collection include:

Dark Matter Mikal Bridges

Dark Matter Scoot Henderson

Dark Matter Darius Garland

The 11th overall pick from the 2018 NBA Draft has developed into one of the most talented players in the league right now. Although he struggled with injuries early in his career, SGA has become one of the best scorers in the league. Last season, he ranked third in points per game, scoring over 30 points per contest. He also reached a career high FG% of .535.

Unfortunately, SGA and the Thunder's season came up just short of making the NBA Finals, as they lost to Dallas in the Conference Semifinals. However, Shai Gilgeous Alexander is only 26 years old, meaning he'll be in his prime for a good while longer. He makes for an excellent 100 OVR player item.

The new Summit set also includes the Gasol Brothers, Pau and Marc. Pau was a third overall pick from who played up to expectations. Throughout his career, he won two NBA Championships, earned six All-Star honors, and won Rookie of the Year. The Lakers retired No. 16 after his retirement.

Marc, on the other hand was a 2nd round pick. However, he still played a respectable career, earning three All-Star nods and an NBA Championship. He even earned the Defensive player of the Year award in 2013, and the Grizzlies have retired No. 33. Overall, the Gasol brothers were both great players and it's cool to see them get high-rated player items.

Lastly, the final 100 OVR player in the Summit set is Manu Ginobli. The four-time NBA Champion enjoyed a successful career with the San Antonio Spurs. Drafted 57th overall in the 1999 NBA draft, Ginobli went on to earn two All-Star nods and was a key player for the team for over a decade. The Spurs retired No. 20 in his honor after his retirement.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Summit set. We wish you the best of luck in earning some of these items to complete your collection. If you want more NBA 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, you have plenty of time to earn a free 100 OVR Luka Doncic player item via Wheel Spins & Door Prizes.

In other news, NBA 2K25 was recently announced, with Jayson Tatum starring on both the standard and All-Star Edition cover. A'ja Wilson also graces the All-Star Edition cover, as well as the WNBA Edition. Lastly Vince Carter is featured on the cover of the Hall of Fame Edition, which offers a 12-month NBA League Pass Subscription.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.