LeBron James is your flag-bearer for the USA! The Los Angeles Lakers star was selected to be the male flag-bearer for the Olympics parade. James will be alongside tennis star Coco Gauff in representing the country. It's an incredible honor for any athlete to be selected for this event.

Prior to the parade, a party was thrown for the US contingent at the Olympics. The party saw many US athletes mingling with other athletes and celebrities. One of the pictures from that event was a photo featuring LeBron James and artist Tyla. It's a great picture, but fans took notice due to one hilarious detail.

Fans poked fun at LeBron James' pose with the artist. They joked that the Lakers star was trying to avoid getting in trouble with his wife. With how crazy the internet can be sometimes, you can't really blame the guy.

This isn't the first interaction between Tyla and LeBron James. Prior to the Olympics, the singer was spotted courtside watching the Lakers' game against the Golden State Warriors. At one point, the two even talked and exchanged a fist-bump.

LeBron James' Olympics Goal

LeBron James is looking to lead Team USA to another gold medal in the Olympics. The last iteration of the event saw a Kevin Durant-led squad win the gold. Since then, though, USA has uncharacteristically looked off. They were unable to reach the podium in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, losing to Germany in the semi-finals then Canada in the third-place game.

That has seemingly resulted in the best players in the world committing to play in the Olympics. Joining LeBron for Team USA are Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, and other notable All-Stars. The goal is clear: make sure that the gold returns to USA.

Team USA ended up winning all of their tune-ups heading into the Olympics. However, it hasn't been as smooth sailing as fans would've liked to see. They had to come back from double-digits to win against the 33rd-ranked South Sudan squad. They then proceeded to nearly lose again to Germany in their final tune-up. While they still won, it isn't as convincing as most people expected.

LeBron and Team USA are now gearing up for their first game in the tournament. Their first opponent in the Olympics will be Nikola Jokic's Serbian team. Can Team USA put their bad games behind them and bounce back?