Despite putting up huge individual numbers on a successful Oklahoma City Thunder team, Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce isn't yet convinced that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a star.
Speaking on ‘KG Certified,' Pierce gave his hot take that Gilgeous-Alexander, in the mix for an MVP award this season for the Thunder, is not yet a top-level superstar.
Is Shai a superstar now or an emerging superstar?@KevinGarnett5KG and @paulpierce34 hit the kitchen to debate how well SGA is cooking.
Watch the new episode of Ticket & The Truth on our YouTube.#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/EK25TSljDQ
— All the Smoke Productions (@allthesmokeprod) March 22, 2024
“James Harden is still a bigger superstar than him,” said Pierce. “I don't think Shai is a superstar yet. I think he's on the verge of it. I think it's still some places he can go because they not on national TV every week. He's not in the commercials. He's an emerging superstar… he in the oven, he ain't come out the oven yet.”
While it can be argued that Gilgeous-Alexander isn't a superstar like Harden in that he may be less recognizable to NBA fans in certain parts of the country, there is no doubt that the Thunder guard is one of the elite players in the NBA and miles better than Harden at this point in his career.
While Harden is playing behind Paul George and Kawhi Leonard on the Clippers this season, Gilgeous-Alexander is the clear-cut no. 1 on a Thunder team that is currently at the top of the standings in the West. Through 69 games this season, he's averaging 30.5 points, 6.3 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game on 54% shooting.
Shai's play currently has him ranked top two in the MVP leaderboard and it earned him a starting spot in the All-Star game this past February.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for MVP?
At just 25 years old, Gilgeous-Alexander is promptly becoming one of those “next faces of the NBA” everyone always wants to talk about when bringing up Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant nearing the end of their respective Hall-of-Fame careers. He has single-handedly pulled the Thunder out of what was supposed to be a rebuilding process that spanned numerous years, and now he is on his way to being on the All-NBA First Team for the second consecutive year.
In addition to being third in the league in scoring behind Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, SGA ranks first in total points scored (2,107) and first in 30-point games this season, as he has registered at least 30 points in 50 of the 69 games he has played to this point.
Down the stretch run of the season, Shai and the Thunder face some very important matchups against the likes of the Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks, and Boston Celtics. All four of these teams have high championship aspirations ahead of the playoffs, which is why Gilgeous-Alexander can really stand out in the MVP race with dominant performances against them.
At this point, every single game is examined a little bit closer by voters. More games with 30-plus points and more wins for the Thunder give Gilgeous-Alexander even more votes in the MVP race.
Of course, to be a true superstar, Gilgeous-Alexander will have to get it done in the playoffs. With the Thunder currently just a half-game out of the top spot in the Western Conference standings, this could be the year that he shows he can play like a superstar in the postseason as well.