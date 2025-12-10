The Detroit Pistons have been one of the biggest positive surprise stories of the 2025-26 NBA season so far, currently sitting in first place in the Eastern Conference more than a fourth of the way into the campaign. While Detroit has blown away expectations so far, with Cade Cunningham leading the charge, some have wondered if the team might go all in on a win-now move to further legitimize their contention aspirations.

Recently, NBA insider Brett Siegel reported on whether or not the Pistons may have interest in Dallas Mavericks big man Anthony Davis.

“To this point, the Detroit Pistons have held no conversations with the Dallas Mavericks about a possible Anthony Davis trade, league sources told ClutchPoints. However, Davis continues to be linked to the Pistons by fans and league personnel as their ultimate star trade target before this year's trade deadline for obvious reasons,” reported Siegel.

“As of right now, the Pistons have yet to signal that they are willing to go all-in on pursuing a superstar, like Davis, who could hit the trade market. All indications are that Detroit will keep its youth and continue to develop what it believes can be a contending force for many years to come,” he added.

Trade rumors surrounding Anthony Davis ran wild in the aftermath of the Mavericks following the firing of Nico Harrison, but up to this point, nothing has materialized on that front.

Meanwhile, the Pistons have an elite big man of their own in Jalen Duren, who could be headed for his first All-Star team in a couple of months, as well as a host of solid complementary bigs, including Isaiah Stewart.

Still, if Davis became available for the right price, it'd be a hard deal for the Pistons to turn down as they try to give Cade Cunningham the best supporting cast possible.