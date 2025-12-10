The entire baseball world is still feeling the effects after Pete Alonso signed a contract with the Baltimore Orioles. Now, Red Sox fans will not be pleased when they hear the Alonso contract offer their favorite team made before choosing to go to a divisional rival, according to Red Sox beat writer Tim Healey.

“The Red Sox' offer to Pete Alonso was for fewer years and significantly less money, sources said,” Healey wrote on X.

It's a double blow for the Sox, as they lost out on one of the better hitters in baseball and watched him go to a divisional rival. The Alonso contract he signed with the Orioles is for 5 years and $155 million. Ultimately, that means the Sox likely wanted three years at a maximum. Alonso was possibly looking for something long-term, and the O's gave it to him.

Article Continues Below

Alonso has had a great career, batting .253 with 264 career home runs, 712 RBIs, and 580 runs with a .341 career on-base percentage. However, his 2025 season was one of his best, as he hit .272 with 38 home runs, 126 RBIs, and 87 runs with an on-base percentage of .347. Those numbers were enough to warrant a long-term contract with the O's.

The Red Sox were in the running for Alonso, but ultimately could not convince him to join them. While the sources have not given details of their contract offer, it clearly was shorter than Alonso wanted. Had the Red Sox been able to sign him, he would have joined a lineup that already includes Jarren Duran, Trevor Story, and Alex Bregman (assuming he re-signs).

While the Red Sox did have Nathaniel Lowe at first base, that did not stop them from extending an offer to Alonso. No, Red Sox fans will not be happy with the contract offer. But the Red Sox are still in the running for other top-notch free agents, so they will attempt to remedy this situation to build a team that can contend next season.