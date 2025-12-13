The Oklahoma City Thunder are simply steamrolling any and every team that comes their way, and their incredible 24-1 start to the 2025-26 season will be put to the test in the semifinal of the NBA Cup on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. That is shaping up to be an incredible matchup between two of the best young teams in the NBA, and with Victor Wembanyama set to return from a calf injury, the Thunder may be heading for their biggest test of the season yet.

But the Thunder seem to know the gravity of this matchup, as they have a key player set to return from injury as well as they look to go all the way and win the NBA Cup crown. Isaiah Hartenstein will be returning from a calf injury of his own after a six-game absence (if his absence from the injury report is any indication), as pointed out by NBA insider Marc Stein.

Moreover, ace defender Cason Wallace, who currently leads the NBA in total steals and steals per game, will be present for that ever-important matchup against the Spurs. Wallace did exit OKC's blowout win over the Phoenix Suns in the quarterfinals of the competition after suffering a blow to the head, but it's a good sign for the reigning champion Thunder that they'll be bringing their strongest squad against the Spurs.

Thunder bring healthy roster in NBA Cup semifinals vs. Spurs

Isaiah Joe will not be present for the Thunder on Saturday against the Spurs, but for the first time this season, they'll be bringing their strongest starting five together on the court. Jalen Williams suffered a delay to the start of his season after undergoing wrist surgery, while Hartenstein recently sustained a calf strain. Meanwhile, Alex Caruso and Luguentz Dort have routinely missed time after picking up knocks here and there.

This Spurs team is not to be taken lightly, but the Thunder have no reason to fear any team.