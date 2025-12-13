The Minnesota Timberwolves walked into Chase Center shorthanded and walked out loud. The much-anticipated return of Stephen Curry made life hard, locking the game into a grind for three quarters. Then early in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert rose, hammered the rim, and left Pat Spencer frozen as the Golden State Warriors felt every second of it. Anthony Edwards was out with right foot soreness, but the message stayed clear. The Timberwolves owned the night in a 127–120 road win built on force, flow, and nerve.

we've lost count of how many dunks Rudy has tonight 😱 pic.twitter.com/d0YAr6U3t3 — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 13, 2025

Rudy Gobert set the tone early and never eased up for the Timberwolves. By the final horn, he finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds, but the numbers only tell part of it. Time after time, we lost count of how many dunks he threw down. Alongside him, Julius Randle matched the energy with 27 points, nine boards, and six assists. Meanwhile, Donte DiVincenzo added the calm. With 28 seconds left, his go-ahead three silenced the crowd and sealed the night.

Throughout the night, the game swung constantly. In total, there were 27 lead changes, tied for the second-most in the league this season. The Timberwolves and Warriors were both short-handed. Still, the pace stayed sharp.

The Timberwolves' fangs showed late

The Timberwolves broke it open to start the fourth with a 20–7 run. Along the way, a thunderous Gobert dunk left Pat Spencer frozen and energized Minnesota. As a result, they led by 10 with five minutes left. Then, the Warriors pushed back. In response, Stephen Curry and Moses Moody drilled threes to cut it to four. Suddenly, the building woke up. With it, pressure followed.

Even so, the Timberwolves didn’t blink. Down the stretch, Donte DiVincenzo finished with 21 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Off the bench, Naz Reid chipped in 18 points and seven assists. From there, the ball moved. At the same time, the defense held. Without Draymond Green, the Warriors couldn’t close the gap.

In the end, this was a road win built on trust and toughness. No Anthony Edwards, no excuses, just answers. And if this is how the Timberwolves respond when tested, what happens when they’re whole again?