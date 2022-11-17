Published November 17, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the top rising stars in the NBA and with the Oklahoma City Thunder win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, he entered some rarified air. Gilgeous-Alexander’s 42 point outburst put him on pace to become only the second guard to average at least 30 points per game on less than three attempts from three-point range since Michael Jordan per the Twitter page StatMuse.

SGA is on pace to be the first guard to average 30 PPG on less than 3 3PA per game since Michael Jordan. pic.twitter.com/N18cpkyNhT — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 17, 2022

On the season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging a career-high 31.5 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.5 blocked shots while shooting 53.9 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from the three-point line.

He has always been a good three-point shooter since he came into the league with a career shooting mark of 34.9 percent. Last season Gilgeous-Alexander’s 30 percent mark was the only time in his career that he shot less than 34 percent from three-point range. As a rookie with the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2018-19 season, he shot 36.7 percent from three.

Gilgeous-Alexander has actually taken a good amount of three-point attempts throughout his career. Last season he took 5.3 attempts from long range and in 2020-21 he took 4.9 attempts from three. This season though, he is only putting up 2.8 attempts from distance which a bit of a contrast to how the game is played today with a big emphasis on the three-point shot. His only season where he took less than three attempts per game aside from this one was his rookie at 1.7.

In comparison, Michael Jordan only ever had three seasons in his 15-year career where he took three attempts or more from beyond the arc. In any case, Gilgeous-Alexander is rapidly becoming one of the league’s top scorers and is without a doubt a franchise player. And despite circulating rumors, he appears excited for the future of the Thunder.