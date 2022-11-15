Published November 15, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is establishing a name for himself without question. He recently drew impressive praise from Kyle Kuzma, who referred to Gilgeous-Alexander as a “top-5 guard” in the league right now, per Chase Hughes.

This would place Shai Gilgeous-Alexander among high-profile superstars like Steph Curry and Luka Doncic. Although some people may roll their eyes at that notion, there is no question that he’s enjoying a superb 2022-2023 campaign.

On the season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31. 5 points per game on 54 percent field goal and 38 percent three-point shooting. He’s also averaging 4 rebounds and 6 assists per contest for good measure.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recently dropped 38 points against the New York Knicks. He was in control throughout the affair and consistently demonstrated his elite ability. His outburst even drew a reaction from injured teammate Chet Holmgren.

But with Kuzma calling Shai a top-5 guard in the NBA, it is clear that the entire league is taking notice. The Thunder have already known how good Gilgeous-Alexander truly is for quite some time. In fact, he even received MVP chants earlier this season.

“It felt cool, it felt like a video game,” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander previously said in reference to the MVP chants.

With Gilgeous-Alexander leading the charge, the Thunder have a bright future. Josh Giddey has also performed well and Chet Holmgren has a high-ceiling. If Gilgeous-Alexander is not traded and Holmgren is healthy and returns next year, OKC could be in line for a big 2023-2024 campaign. But for now, the Thunder will focus on the 2022-2023 season.