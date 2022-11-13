Published November 13, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s name has come up in potential trade chatter recently with reports suggesting that he may be getting frustrated with the losing with the Oklahoma City Thunder. But according to Brandon Rahbar of The Daily Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander is looking forward to the future in Oklahoma City.

SGA on this OKC squad: “I’m very excited for the future.” Can’t wait for all the national outlets to forget this quote in two days. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) November 12, 2022

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has played four out of his five seasons in the NBA with the Thunder. He began his career with the Los Angeles Clippers when they traded for his rights after the Charlotte Hornets selected him with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2018 draft. After a solid 2018-19 rookie season, Gilgeous-Alexander was traded to the Thunder in the deal that brought Paul George to the Clippers.

Gilgeous-Alexander has blossomed into one of the top young stars in the NBA but over the course of his four seasons with the Thunder, the team has only managed a 95-143 record. The Thunder had one winning season since SGA arrived when they went 44-28 with Chris Paul at the helm and were selected to the Orlando bubble.

During his time with the Thunder, SGA has averaged 22.5 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, 4,8 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from three-point range. He’s currently enjoying the best season of his career to the tune of 30.5 points and 53.9 percent shooting from the field.

The Thunder have only managed a 5-7 start, however. The team is positioned to be one of the top candidates for the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes in the lottery. They were also dealt a huge blow in the off-season when prized rookie Chet Holmgren was ruled out for the season after suffering a right foot injury.