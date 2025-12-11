The Houston Texans opened their Week 15 practice on Wednesday with some worrying developments in their backfield, as rookie running back Woody Marks and veteran Nick Chubb did not take part in practice ahead of Sunday’s road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Marks didn’t hit the field due to a knee injury, while Chubb sat out with a sore rib.

Marks, Houston's primary ball-carrier in recent weeks, hurt his foot early in the Week 13 game against the Indianapolis Colts, but returned, finishing with 19 carries for 64 yards and one catch for five yards in the 20-16 win. He played through the foot injury last week during the 20–10 victory versus the Kansas City Chiefs, but suffered an ankle injury during one series, missing only a single play that fellow back Dare Ogunbowale turned into a five-yard touchdown. Marks carried the ball 26 times for 68 yards and added two receptions for eight yards in Week 14.

Over 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has gained 554 rushing yards on 160 carries, scoring two rushing touchdowns and adding three receiving touchdowns, bringing his total yardage to 750 yards and five total scores.

Meanwhile, Chubb has been the Texans’ backup running back since Week 9. He has carried the ball 115 times for 472 yards, averaging 4.1 yards per attempt, with three rushing touchdowns, while contributing 58 receiving yards on 12 catches. The 29-year-old exited last Sunday’s game in the first half due to a rib injury and did not return. Of the two backs, Chubb appears to be the more significant injury concern.

Houston's Wednesday practice report included several other absentees among starters. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (ankle), defensive end Denico Autry (knee), cornerback Kamari Lassiter (foot), right tackle Trent Brown (hand), and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (elbow/shoulder) all did not participate. Limited participants included linebacker Jamal Hill (hamstring), linebacker E.J. Speed (knee), wide receiver Justin Watson (calf), and tight end Harrison Bryant (neck/shoulder), both of whom returned from injured reserve in a limited capacity.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans provided little information regarding the injuries. If Chubb isn't ready to go on Sunday, Ogunbowale could see more action. Marks has been at the center of Houston’s offense lately and would likely take back the lead role against Arizona.

The Texans are managing bumps and bruises carefully while making a push to finish the season strong and stay playoff-ready.