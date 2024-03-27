The Oklahoma City Thunder are gearing up for an intense matchup against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Oklahoma City wants to remain a top seed in the Western Conference playoff picture. However, the team will have an uphill battle, given Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's final injury status.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander injury status vs. Rockets
Gilgeous-Alexander is dealing with a right quad contusion, and thus, is ruled out for Wednesday night's matchup, per the NBA's official injury report. Losing the star guard is a big blow, but the Thunder need him fully recovered and healthy to take the floor for future matchups.
Hopefully, Gilgeous-Alexander gets the treatment he needs to return to the lineup soon. He has been vital to Oklahoma City's 2023-24 success.
The 25-year-old averages a career-high 30.4 points along with 5.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. His scoring mark ranks second in the NBA. In addition, he tallies a league-leading 2.1 steals per contest. Gilgeous-Alexander is a two-way force who sets the tone for the young, but ambitious Thunder team.
Of course, Gilgeous-Alexander has had plenty of help, and his team has the depth to compete well in his absence.
Rookie big man Chet Holmgren is having a stellar debut season. He averages 16.9 points while recording 2.4 blocks (tied for third in the league) and 8.0 rebounds per game. The former Gonzaga star also shoots an earnest 38.0% on three-pointers. He is not the only OKC player having a breakout year.
Second-year forward Jalen Williams is the team's second-leading scorer at 19.3 points per game. His blazing 44.2% three-point accuracy headlines his outstanding offensive contributions.
Oklahoma City's all-around attack is tough, but the Rockets have a point to prove.
Red-hot Rockets look to continue their streak against undermanned Thunder
Houston enters the matchup with a 36-25 record, which places them at 11th in the Western Conference standings. Yet, the team has been on fire. The Rockets are on a nine-game winning streak and look to keep rolling against Oklahoma City.
The squad has received contributions from all over the roster, but third-year guard Jalen Green has stepped up hugely. Green averages 19.6 points per game, but over his last 10 contests, he has maintained a clip of 27.6 points per night.
Unfortunately, the Thunder will not have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to slow Green's offensive attack, but Luguentz Dort should be able to step in and provide a respectable defensive service.
Jalen Green is not the only player Oklahoma City will have its hands full with. Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr. help round out Houston's attack and will likely bring their best game on Wednesday. Thankfully, the Rockets will not have access to their talented center Alperen Sengun.
Sengun was having a great year until he suffered a severe ankle sprain that will likely see him miss the rest of the season. Nevertheless, the Rockets continue to impress with their hot streak. The Thunder need to execute on both sides of the ball to be victorious.
All in all, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's absence on Wednesday night could be a blessing in disguise. It allows the star guard to recover and allows his teammates to show the might of OKC's depth. Can the Thunder prevail against the red-hot Rockets?