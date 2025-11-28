Amid Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein's best start to a season of his career, Friday's NBA Cup game against the Suns will be his first injury absence of the season. Hartenstein is ruled out with right ankle soreness. He joins Aaron Wiggins (left adductor) on the Thunder's injury report.

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams is set to make his season debut against the Suns. Kenrich Williams, who hadn't made his, checked into Wednesday's 113-105 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves to a standing ovation from fans at the Paycom Center. Jalen will receive his warm welcome on Friday.

Hartenstein is averaging 12.2 points on 67.1% shooting, 10.7 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks this season. Jaylin Williams could get the nod in coach Mark Daigneault's starting lineup or we could see the Thunder go small with Cason Wallace.

Isaiah Hartenstein's offseason with Thunder's Chet Holmgren

Coach Mark Daigneault says the Thunder's dominant record is a byproduct of effort as the defending champions has won 18 of its first 19 games of the regular season. Starting center Isaiah Hartenstein revealed how his offseason workouts with Chet Holmgren and NBA shooting coach Drew Hanlen has yielded his best start to a season.

“Me and Chet have been playing great together. I think us being in LA, with Drew Hanlen, helped a lot,” Hartenstein added. “For me, it's been great. I think, as a team, in general, we've been having a lot of fun. We've been so process-focused, knowing that you can't look too far ahead. You have to be in the present moment. You can't skip steps, and I think that's what made us have such a good start.

“We're not really looking too far in the Finals or playing in that right now. We know we have to go through certain stages throughout the season to get to where we want to get to,” Hartenstein concluded.

The Thunder will look to improve to 19-1 in Friday's NBA Cup game against the Suns at the Paycom Center.