Thanasis Antetokounmpo made his brother and superstar Giannis proud with a big dunk highlight in the Milwaukee Bucks' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.

Thanasis is going through his seventh year of playing in the NBA, his sixth with the Bucks. He has been teammates with his brother Giannis since 2019, being a part of the 2021 championship squad.

The veteran forward often comes off the bench as part of the reserve units, especially near the end of games when the result is clear. This game against the Nets was one of those times as he took part on the hardwood to close out the night.

In the final minute of the game, Thanasis drove to the paint as he leapt in the air and threw down the left-handed poster dunk. This got the Milwaukee players on the bench to stand with huge approval, especially from Giannis.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo seals Milwaukee’s win with an exclamation-point finish 😤 Giannis was loving it 😅pic.twitter.com/0N0qVDqQa6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 30, 2025

How Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks played against Nets

Giannis and Thanasis got to enjoy the Bucks' performance as they took down the Nets 116-99 in the home contest.

The game started as a close one with Milwaukee only leading 32-29 after the first quarter. It wasn't until the second and third periods where the Bucks boomed by outscoring Brooklyn 67-41 in that frame. They took full control of the game and never looked back with their display in these quarters.

Rebounding, ball movement and turnovers made the difference in this matchup. The Bucks prevailed in all three categories by securing 43 rebounds, creating 31 assists and limiting their turnovers to just 14. It wasn't the same for the Nets as they grabbed 31 rebounds, dished out 23 assists and turned the ball over 20 times.

Seven players scored in double-digits for Milwaukee in the win, including Giannis. He finished with a stat line of 29 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals. He shot 12-of-15 from the field, including 1-0f-2 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-8 from the free-throw line. AJ Green came next with 15 points and five assists, Kevin Porter Jr. had 13 points and six assists, while Bobby Portis put up 13 points and six rebounds. Meanwhile, Kyle Kuzma had 11 points while Myles Turner and Ryan Rollins provided 10 points each.

Milwaukee improved to a 9-12 record on the season, holding the 11th spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are 2.5 games above the Charlotte Hornets and 4.5 games above the Indiana Pacers while trailing the Chicago Bulls by one game and Boston Celtics by two games.

The Bucks will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Washington Wizards on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. ET.