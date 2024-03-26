The Houston Rockets have rode a nine-game winning streak into sitting a game out of the Western Conference play-in, while the Oklahoma City Thunder have to play their second game in two nights after playing in New Orleans on Tuesday night. The Thunder won the last two meetings in a home-and-home series at the end of February, but the Rockets took the first matchup at home. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Thunder prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Rockets have a previously-mentioned nine-game winning streak, highlighted by victories over the Kings and Cavaliers. The Rockets benefitted from a weaker schedule, as they were favored in the rest of the streak. That doesn't matter for the Rockets, as their streak, coupled with a 4-6 run by the Warriors, puts them half a game back. Despite their rise, the Rockets are still +300 to make the play-in tournament on FanDuel, so they need to continue the winning streak to improve their odds.
Oklahoma City is a game back of the Denver Nuggets at the time of this writing, with the same number of losses but two fewer games played. The Thunder had won seven out of eight games before losing to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. The Thunder are second in the West but have the fifth-best odds to win the title, sitting well back of the top four at +1900. This number seems enticing, but the Thunder's lack of veterans could cost them once the postseason begins.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Rockets-Thunder Odds
Houston Rockets: +6.5 (-112)
Moneyline: +230
Oklahoma City Thunder: -6.5 (-108)
Moneyline: -280
Over: 230.5 (-110)
Under: 230.5 (-110)
How to Watch Rockets vs. Thunder
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports, Space City Home Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Rockets aren't just winning games against lesser competition over this run. If Houston was scraping out wins, it could be seen as just being the benefactors of a weak schedule. However, they have dominated the competition, covering the spread in nine of the last ten games. They've beaten Utah by 28, Portland by 18, Washington by 23, and Cleveland by 14 in four of the last five games. They even managed to cover the spread in their lone loss over the last ten, covering a 6.5-point spread to the Clippers.
The Thunder's record has been nearly as good over the last ten, but they've struggled to cover spreads. Oklahoma City is just 2-8 over their last ten.
Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread/Win
It will take a good offense to compete with the Houston Rockets. The Rockets are the best offense in the NBA over the last five games, but the Thunder have been good themselves, averaging 115.8 points per game. This meeting could be an offensive battle, and the Thunder's offense is more trustworthy over the long run than the Rockets have been.
Final Rockets-Thunder Prediction & Pick
The Rockets are showing the benefits of going for a playoff run despite having a young, up-and-coming team. Houston could have used this year as a chance to play all their young guys and gain experience. Instead, they spent money on Fred Vanvleet and Dillon Brooks to bring some veteran leadership into the fold. That move is paying off now that they are close to making the play-in tournament. The Rockets may be the team you least want to play right now, and it won't be an easy game for the Thunder, as the Rockets wait in Oklahoma City for them to come home from their matchup with the Pelicans on Tuesday.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Rockets-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Rockets +6.5 (-112)