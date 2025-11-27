OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knows why coach Mark Daigneault wants his team to improve amid an 18-1 start. Daigneault addressed the Thunder's shortcomings in Wednesday's win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which led to a tie game (101-101) with 3:41 left in the final frame before a 12-4 run staved off the Timberwolves.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored five of the Thunder's points throughout that stretch. He finished with 40 points, six assists, six rebounds, and three steals. Gilgeous-Alexander also explained how the adversity the Thunder faced against the Timberwolves is best for a defending championship team amid an 82-game regular season.

“That’s how you grow — how we grow as a team, playing against the best and getting their best,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It only helps us see where we are on a nightly basis.”

In a Western Conference Finals rematch against All-Star Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves, the Thunder struggled to score in the paint against Minnesota's stifling defense. Then, Edwards found his offensive rhythm in the second half, where finished with 31 points on 9-of-19 shooting, including five threes, which kept the Timberwolves afloat amid a gutsy and physical final frame.

“I always say this about our group: we have a bunch of mature competitors, guys that just ultimately want to win,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “And that hasn't changed because we've won. We have guys that are young, hungry, wanna do things in this NBA, wanna maximize their potential, and we've found success in playing a certain way. We just have to maximize ourselves as a group. We've just stucked to that because of what our ultimate goal is.

“We've always focused on getting better every day, and that doesn't change whether you win or lose. And I think because we have that type of mind, we continue to get better.”

Gilgeous-Alexander, battling an illness was a game-time decision before tip-off, has now scored 20+ points in 91 consecutive games. The Thunder improved to 4-0 in West Goup A of the NBA Cup.

What Mark Daigneault wants Thunder to be better at

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault watched Shai Gilgeous-Alexander score 40 points while under the weather in one of the hardest-fought wins of the regular season. The Thunder outlasted the Timberwolves through a very physical game where three technical fouls were issued due to the chippiness between the two teams.

“It was a game that was in the mud. There were stretches in the game that were very difficult for us. Some of that is the shot-making. I thought we made some really good plays and found some really good shots that just didn't go down, which is part of the game. But there's also areas that we need to improve. I thought Edwards got loose, especially with the amount we fouled him tonight. He shot 12 free throws.

“Our fundamentals need to be better on the defensive end to not put him on the line like that. So, that's something we can learn from this game and work on. But overall, made enough plays to win.”

The Thunder will look to extend its winning streak to 11 games in Friday's matchup against the Suns.