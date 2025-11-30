It has been smooth sailing for the most part of the 2025-26 NBA regular season, thus far, for the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, the reigning NBA champions have been hit with concerning injury news of late, with big man Isaiah Hartenstein expected to miss multiple games because of a lower-body injury, as Oklahoma City announced that he will be re-evaluated in 10 to 14 days due to a right soleus strain.

The 27-year-old Hartenstein most recently saw action in the Thunder's 113-105 win at home over the Minnesota Timberwolves last Thursday before getting scratched for Friday's meeting with the Phoenix Suns.

Hartenstein has been the regular starting center for the Thunder this season, but it will be someone else to fill that spot on the team's first-five unit temporarily. Oklahoma City went small with its starting unit in the Phoenix game, with four guards to go along with Chet Holmgren at the five.

Article Continues Below

Hartenstein is in his second season with the Thunder after playing for the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks. Oklahoma City has apparently become a home now for the center, who signed a three-year, $87 million contract with the Thunder in 2024, including a club option worth $28.5 million for the 2026-27 campaign.

Hartenstein's absence should open up more minutes for the likes of Jaylin Williams and Kenrick Williams, while leaving an increased responsibility in the frontcourt to Holmgren. Hartenstein is the Thunder's leading rebounder this season and provides high efficiency amid a low usage on offense for the Thunder, who are getting 12.2 points on a 67.1 percent shooting from the floor, 10.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from him.

As a team, the Thunder owns a 19-1 record with a chance to win their 20th of the season as soon as this Sunday night in a road game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center in Portland.