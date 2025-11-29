As the Oklahoma City Thunder attempt to create the NBA's next dynasty, a crucial piece to that puzzle returned on Friday, as Jalen Williams made his comeback in the 123-119 win over the Phoenix Suns. While the Thunder star had been receiving encouraging updates as of late, he finally made his return after missing 19 games this season, as Williams spoke about making his season debut.

Williams would get the start, playing 29 minutes, as he scored 11 points on three of 12 shooting from the field to go along with eight assists, four rebounds, and two steals. After the game, in his post-game press conference, Williams spoke about how it'll take patience to return to the player he once was, with these first few games helping him get his feet under him.

“It's gonna take some time,” Williams said, according to Michael Martin. “I haven't played in forever, and there was just a lot of like behind the scenes, as far as, like, what was actually going on with my hand and two hand surgeries, like, still trying to figure my way out through, like, my jump shot and dribbling, and, like, trying to get my touch back, and that's just something that's got to progress throughout the season.”

Thunder's Jalen Wiliams on where he's ahead of schedule

With the Thunder having a dominant start to the season, getting back a player like Williams only bodes danger to the rest of the league, as the team looks to repeat as champions. Still, it will be time for Williams to fully adjust, but the 24-year-old would speak on being ahead of schedule in some areas, and what he needs to work on.

“But defensively, my feet feel fine. My wind is actually really good, so I can always do that, and then I can find cuts until I get a lot more of my offensive rhythm back,” Williams said. “I'm also joining a team that's 18-1 up until when I played…so you try and like fit in a little bit offensively, and not mess up the rotations. And then obviously, [Isaiah Hartenstein] and [Ajay Mitchell] don't play tonight either…So just trying to pick and choose spots and kind of like mesh with what the team is doing.”

At any rate, Oklahoma City is now 19-1, looking to win 12 straight on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers.