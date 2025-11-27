OKLAHOMA CITY — Ahead of Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams' 19th consecutive absence, head coach Mark Daigneault reminded reporters of the rigorous process that the All-Star forward is currently facing. With no date set for Williams' return, the Thunder will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA Cup game without him.

Before the Thunder's matchup against the Timberwolves, Daigneault provided an update on Williams' recovery with a story that illustrates how hard Jalen is working to return to the floor.

“[He's] day-to-day, and is doing a great job,” Daigneault said. “There's so much invisible work that goes into a return to play that you guys don't get the opportunity to see, and we don't even get the opportunities. I rolled in this morning getting ready for our staff meeting, and I was walking to the back, and he's already there at whatever time it was — 8:15 — getting his PT work in. He was on the court by 8:30.

“That's the work you have to put in day after day without the immediate carrot of playing when you're going through a rehab,” Daigneault concluded.

Jalen Williams (wrist surgery), who’s ruled out for tonight’s NBA Cup game against the Timberwolves, getting in a pregame workout. Williams is also jamming out to “Lifestyle” here at the Paycom Center. Still no timetable set for his regular-season debut. Still, OKC is 17-1 pic.twitter.com/Zs2hpQGPpU — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) November 26, 2025

Williams' next opportunity to play will be when the Thunder host the Suns on Friday.

Mark Daigneault on Jalen Williams, Thunder injuries

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault confirmed his team's approach to injuries this season. While some believe the team's depth, combined with an impressive start to the season, is part of a reason for All-Star Jalen Williams and Kenrich Williams, who is making his season debut on Wednesday, their respective returns.

“No. Those are all health decisions,” Daigneault said. “We're always conservative. We're always cautious because of the health of our players. If we have to wait another day or another week, or another game, to get a more full version of the player that's going to be more sustainable from a health standpoint, we're always going to do that. Those decisions are not made with any association to team performance, depth, or anything like that.

“If we got guys out, we'll go all the way to the end of our roster, and play the guys that are on two-ways. Those minutes has nothing to do with how we make health decisions with the players,” Daigneault concluded.

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (illness), who was considered questionable before tip-off, has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Timberwolves.