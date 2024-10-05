The Detroit Tigers are facing off against the division-rival Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALDS on Saturday at 1:08 p.m. ET. To nobody's surprise, the Tigers are once again planning on using a non-traditional pitching approach.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch revealed that reliever Tyler Holton would get the start in Game 1, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

Hinch also shed some light who could come in after Holton.

“As usual, we're going to go a lot of different ways,” Hinch said. “We're going to use our relievers as we need to, and having an extra off day between those games is probably an advantage for every single pitcher in this series, including our guys.”

It appears that Hinch is using the same strategy that worked for him in Game 2 of the Wild Card round against the Houston Astros. Holton started that game as the opener, shut the Astros down in the first inning, and after that Hinch went to the bullpen. The Tigers used seven different relievers to hold the Astros to just two runs and clinch their spot in the ALDS.

With likely-American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal planning to start in Game 2 on Monday on full rest, it appears that every pitcher is available for Hinch to turn to in Game 1 except for Skubal.

Why the Detroit Tigers are turning to Tyler Holton to start Game 1 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians?

It has worked for them all season. It worked against the Astros. Hinch will continue to use “pitching chaos” to try and get the win in Game 1 of the ALDS.

The Tigers are perfectly built to dominate in bullpen games. Holton, their starter for Game 1, has been one of the best relievers in baseball this season and will set the tone. In 66 appearances during the regular season, Holton had a 7-2 record with a 2.19 ERA in 94 1/3 innings. Holton has also been especially effective against the Guardians, shutting them out in 18 2/3 innings over the past two seasons.

After Holton, relievers like Beau Brieske, Brenan Hanifee, Will Vest, closer Jason Foley and recently called up top prospect Jackson Jobe can all come in and dominate depending on the matchup.

If the Tigers can get the win using their “pitching chaos,” then they will have an off day on Sunday followed by a start from Skubal on Monday in Game 2. Even if Hinch has to go all-out with his bullpen in Game 1, he will have plenty of time to get them rest going forward.