The MLB trade deadline is nearly upon us, and while several big moves have already been made, fans across the league are hoping there will be some more blockbuster deals getting made over the next day or so. One team everyone is keeping an eye on is the Detroit Tigers, as they reportedly could consider trading American League Cy Young candidate Tarik Skubal. And while they did make a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday morning, it didn't involve Skubal.

The Tigers are in a strange spot, as they could technically make a run for a wild card spot, meaning they aren't bad enough to totally blow their team up. Detroit could end up being a seller, but for this minor move at least, they ended up being buyers, as they acquired relief pitcher Ricky Vanasco from the Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations.

Via Los Angeles Dodgers:

“The Los Angeles Dodgers traded RHP Ricky Vanasco to the Detroit Tigers for cash considerations.”

Tigers add another reliever to their bullpen

Vanasco made his major league debut with the Dodgers this season, but he posted a 13.50 ERA in his two outings, so it wasn't exactly anything to write home about. However, it's clear that Vanasco has upside, as he has posted some solid numbers at Triple-A this season (0-2, 3.47 ERA, 5 SV, 27 K, 1.71 WHIP), so Detroit is clearly hoping he can figure that out in the majors.

Whether or not he actually gets a spot in Detroit's bullpen remains to be seen, but there is some upside to acquiring Vanasco for virtually nothing from Los Angeles here. There's not much risk involved, so it's tough to be too critical of the move from the Tigers standpoint, while the Dodgers were likely just looking to clear some cap space. This isn't going to be the biggest move either of these teams make ahead of the deadline, but it will be interesting to see if Vanasco can find his way in Detroit after his initial struggles in the majors.