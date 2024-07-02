Detroit Tigers broadcaster Craig Monroe, who has been off the air since June 9, was recently accused of sexually assaulting a woman when she was a minor, per Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing.

Writes Contes, “On June 11, the Instagram account @carbarbie941 accused Monroe of sex crimes, which allegedly began when he was a minor league baseball player. The accusations, which were later shared on X, include rape and child molestation. The woman also additionally accused Monroe of turning her into a prostitute.”

The accusations, shared below, are disturbing.

After the troubling news broke, the Tigers and Bally Sports issued a joint statement, saying, “Bally Sports Detroit and the Tigers are aware of the social media allegations and take them seriously. As previously stated, Mr. Monroe has not been on the broadcast schedule and that will continue on an indefinite basis. We will have no further comment and any questions should be directed to Mr. Monroe.”

After a nine-year playing career that saw him play for the Tigers, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins, and Pittsburgh Pirates, Craig Monroe became a Tigers broadcaster in 2012. The former outfielder had been the lead TV analyst for the Tigers on Bally Sports Detroit this season.

After being absent from his broadcasting duties since June 9, Bally Sports Detroit and the Tigers said the Monroe was dealing with a personal matter and that any further inquiries should be directed to Monroe himself.

Tigers approaching the trade deadline as troubling Craig Monroe news emerges

After a hot start this season, the Tigers have faded back into familiar territory near the bottom of the American League Central. Detroit was 18-13 on May 1, and its mark of five games above .500 was its best since the final day of the 2016 season. The team then won just five of 19 games over the next three weeks and has not carried a winning record since.

Detroit is 38-46 on the season, and likely will find themselves as sellers at the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

Outfielder Mark Canha one veteran the Tigers brought in on a one-year deal this season who has impressed at Comerica Park. Canha's 29 RBIs are second on the team, while his .353 on-base percentage is second on the team.

With his dependable bat and positional versatility, Mark Canha is a prime candidate ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Jack Flaherty could also be on the move. Despite his late-season struggles last year, Flaherty's career ERA of 3.75 earned him a one-year, $14 million deal. The 28-year-old has been worth every penny of that $14 million and much more in 2024. Flaherty has a 2.92 ERA on the year with a career-best 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

His expected stats are even more promising. The veteran carries an expected ERA of 2.71 — putting him in the 92nd percentile among MLB pitchers — while his whiff rate and strikeout rate are both in the 95th percentile.

With his great start, Jack Flaherty is highly coveted by World Series contenders this summer.