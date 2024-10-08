Detroit Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter launched a decisive three-run home run against Cleveland Guardians All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase in the ninth inning of Game 2 of their American League Division Series on Monday, breaking a scoreless deadlock.

The home run, which was the hardest hit ball of Carpenter's career, came off a 2-2 slider and leveled the best-of-five series at one game each. Game 3 is set for Wednesday in Detroit.

Kerry Carpenter making history for the Tigers

Carpenter made history by becoming the first MLB player to hit a two-out, two-strike, go-ahead home run in the ninth inning of a postseason game since Kirk Gibson accomplished the feat in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series, swinging against Dennis Eckersley.

He became the third player in Detroit history to hit a go-ahead home run in the playoffs during the ninth inning or later, joining Magglio Ordóñez (2006) and Hall of Famer Al Kaline (1972).

It also marked only the third home run allowed this season by Clase, who topped the AL with 47 saves. The right-hander surrendered just five earned runs over 74 games throughout the year.

Following a 7-0 defeat from the Guardians in Game 1 of the 2024 American League Division Series, the Tigers, who are making their first postseason appearance in ten years, needed a victory in Game 2 to avoid the daunting prospect of facing three consecutive elimination games.

The game remained scoreless as it entered the ninth inning, with neither team threatening to score since the fifth.

After Jake Rogers and Trey Sweeney each singled against the typically dominant Clase, Carpenter launched a 2-2 pitch from the right-hander 423 feet into the right-field stands.

Carpenter's emergence helped boost the Tigers' late-season surge

As Carpenter circled the bases, his helmet flew off between first and second. When he reached third, he shared a high-five with coach Joey Cora before crossing home plate, celebrating with both arms raised high. The energy spilled into Detroit's lively dugout, which was filled with hugs and high-fives.

Detroit's late-season surge toward a playoff berth coincided with Carpenter's comeback after a 2½-month absence due to a lumbar spine stress fracture. He was among several Tigers players who faced injuries this season, missing time from May 26 to August 13. Despite the setback, Carpenter finished the season with 18 home runs in 87 games.

While Carpenter was sidelined, the Tigers ranked 24th in scoring, but once he rejoined the team in August, their ranking improved to 11th by the end of the regular season.

The Guardians and Tigers exchanged zeros as pitchers took control, with Detroit's ace Tarik Skubal delivering seven strong innings and Cleveland’s Matthew Boyd going 4 2/3 innings before manager Stephen Vogt handed the game over to his formidable bullpen, anchored by Clase.

Game 2 was a historic moment for the Tigers, as it marked the first time they won a postseason game with a single home run accounting for all their runs.

Carpenter became the fifth player in Tigers history to represent the team's entire offensive output with a home run in a playoff game, joining the ranks of Ryan Raburn (2011 ALCS Game 2), Victor Martinez (2011 ALDS Game 4), Sean Casey (2006 World Series Game 5), and Jim Northrup (1968 World Series Game 4).