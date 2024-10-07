In what had been a pitcher's duel stalemate, the Detroit Tigers experienced a magical moment in Game 2 of their ALDS when pinch hitter Kerry Carpenter unloaded on an Emmanuel Clase slider for a go-ahead three-run home run. Carpenter's bomb broke a 0-0 contest through 50 outs. According to Inside Edge, the homer was the first one allowed by Clase on one of his sliders. It was also the first time Clase allowed three hits in an outing.

Detroit's season-long ace Tarik Skubal was his usual self, pitching seven shutout innings, allowing three hits, no walks and striking out eight. Not to be outdone, the Guardians had strung together a team effort led by LHP Matthew Boyd, who pitched 4.2 innings with four hits, two walks and five strikeouts.

Clase entered with two outs in the eighth inning, forcing a line out to end the inning. At the top of the ninth, all was well to start. Clase struck out Torkelson swinging and Meadows popped out to first. But Rogers singled to left and Sweeney singled to center, sending Rogers to third. Then, on a 2-2 count, Carpenter pulled a 423′ deep fly with a 35-degree launch angle and 110.8 MPH exit velocity. It was a no-doubter if there ever was one as soon as it came off the bat.

Tigers embracing spoiler role in MLB playoffs

Having already taken out the Houston Astros in the Wild Card, the Tigers don't have much to lose. Especially when you consider their Game 2 strategy in the ALWCS was to ride the wave of their deep bullpen, which only allowed five hits and two runs. LHP Tyler Holton got the “start,” pitching for one inning and throwing just 18 pitches.

Tigers manager AJ Hinch said as much after the Astros series, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale

“We can continue to play with no pressure,” Hinch said. “Nobody expects us to be here. Nobody expects us to have gotten here, and the way we got here, some would call improbable and very unique for us. We're just trying to stack good days on good days… I think it shows is we can play with anybody.

“I said this to our team after we won, that everybody was saying we're not playoff tested. We're pretty tested now, and we're heading into this series with a ton of confidence.”

The Tigers now have the home-field advantage in the rest of the series and will host Cleveland on Wednesday, October 9 at 3:08 p.m. EST.