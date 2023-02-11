The Detroit Tigers had a massively disappointing 2022 season. The team nearly avoided 100 losses after beginning the season with playoff aspirations. Now that 2023 is approaching, Detroit hopes for a much better season.

The offseason didn’t inspire hope in many Tigers fans. Some of their biggest bullpen pieces as Joe Jimenez and Gregory Soto were sent to greener pastures. And the team’s dreadful offense didn’t receive a major overhaul.

However, there are some interesting pieces arriving this season. Matthew Boyd is back after a season away and pitching for his hometown Seattle Mariners. Michael Lorenzen joins after a season with the Los Angeles Angels.

And then there’s the big storyline with Miguel Cabrera. The Tigers legend will call it a career after 2023, with his trip to Cooperstown more than locked down with a remarkable resume.

The Tigers don’t have those same playoff expectations, but there’s something worth talking about. With no further ado, here are five bold Detroit Tigers predictions for the 2023 MLB season.

5. Spencer Torkelson bounces back

A lot of hope has been placed in former first-overall pick Spencer Torkelson. He came into the organization with a lot of promise and seemed to act the part as he quickly rose through the minor leagues.

However, last season was not great in any respect for the young first baseman. He played in 110 games, hitting just .203 with eight home runs and 23 RBI. Torkelson even spent time in Triple-A last season.

In 2023, expect Torkelson to bounce back. That’s not to say he will be a world-beater or an All-Star. But the former Arizona State product is likely the long-term answer at first base in the Motor City. And Torkelson will remind everyone why the Tigers made him a first-overall pick.

4. Nick Maton, Matt Vierling shine

The Tigers acquired Nick Maton and Matt Vierling as part of the Gregory Soto trade this offseason. Both players played limited roles for the Philadelphia Phillies but should see more time for the Tigers.

Maton spent two seasons on the Phillies big league roster. He played a combined 86 games, seeing just 34 games on the field in 2022. He hit two home runs and drove in seven runs in those 86 career games.

Vierling saw a bit more playing time with the Phillies, especially in 2022. He played 117 games last season, hitting six home runs and driving in 32 runs. He slashed .246/.297/.351 in the regular season.

With Detroit, these two will have breakout seasons. They won’t be superstars, but they will establish themselves as legitimate major league contributors for a Detroit team sorely in need of them outside of their pitching staff.

3. Tigers will have more than one All-Star

2022 represented the first year the Tigers had more than one All-Star since 2017. In 2023, the Tigers will repeat this feat and send more than one representative to Seattle in July.

There are a few candidates to go to the All-Star Game for the Tigers. Starting pitcher Matt Manning is poised to have a breakout season after showing flashes of promise in 2022, injury issues notwithstanding.

Outfielder Riley Greene is another player who could earn All-Star honors. The 22-year-old made his major league debut last season and flashed promise. He hit five home runs and drove in 42 runs in 93 games a season ago.

Perhaps Detroit sends another reliever or two. While the bullpen is not as strong as it used to be, pitchers like Alex Lange and Jose Cisnero could take advantage of their increased roles in the late innings.

However, there is one player who every Tigers fan will have their eyes on that will punch his ticket to Seattle with an impressive season…

2. Miguel Cabrera leads the way

Miguel Cabrera will be an All-Star in 2023 as he leads the Tigers offensively. It’s the final season of Miggy’s fantastic career, and 2023 will see the future Hall of Famer turn the clock back a bit.

Cabrera will lead the Tigers offensively as he conducts his farewell tour. The Tigers legend will have an Albert Pujols-type final season, hitting more than 20 home runs and driving in a hefty amount of runs.

Of course, this depends entirely on his health. Cabrera has not had the best of luck injury-wise these last few years. However, the Tigers overhauled their training staff this offseason, which should help in that respect.

Cabrera ends his historic career with great personal success. He stays on the field, and helps mentor the next generation of Tigers stars as they take over in his stead.

1. Tigers finish third

Finishing third isn’t necessarily an exciting prediction. But much like they did in 2021, Tigers fans would likely take a third-place finish in 2023.

And it may seem like a long shot on paper. The offense didn’t receive major additions, and Detroit’s best pitchers are either out for much of the season, or not returning until the middle of the season.

However, the American League Central is always a volatile division. Many expected the Chicago White Sox or Minnesota Twins to win the division, but the Cleveland Guardians claimed the top spot.

The Kansas City Royals are in the middle of their own rebuild. The White Sox are not locks to return to postseason contention despite an inspiring offseason. While they look good, the Twins and Guardians have question marks of their own.

The Tigers aren’t winning the American League Central in 2023. However, they will shock the world much like they did in 2021. Their third-place finish will go a long way to restoring some of the lost faith back into the Tigers organization.