Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears hit a major setback in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The medical team carted Spears off in the second quarter after he limped off the field following a 13-yard reception from backup quarterback Brandon Allen on a third-and-15 play. ESPN insider Turron Davenport has confirmed the injury as a high ankle sprain.

“#Titans RB Tyjae Spears' initial injury diagnosis is a high ankle sprain per sources,” Davenport wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Spears finished the game with three carries for minus one yard and one reception for 13 yards. The 2023 third-round pick, entering his third NFL season, was expected to play a major role as the primary backup behind starter Tony Pollard in the Titans’ backfield alongside Cam Ward. In 2024, Spears carried the ball 114 times for 536 yards and five touchdowns over 12 games but had missed time due to hamstring and concussion injuries.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan acknowledged the likelihood of an ankle injury but withheld specifics on severity pending further evaluation. Spears’ absence could open up opportunities for rookie Kalel Mullings, the sixth-round pick from Michigan, who would likely see an increased workload if Spears misses time, though Pollard would also absorb more carries as he did during the 2024 campaign.

The Titans found it hard to get anything going offensively, managing just seven rushing yards on eight carries in the first half, with Pollard rushing four times for nine yards and a touchdown. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward showed promise, completing five of eight passes for 67 yards and leading an 11-play, 65-yard scoring drive that resulted in Pollard’s one-yard touchdown run. Ward finished the night with an 89.1 passer rating, demonstrating composure despite the 29-7 loss.

The Buccaneers overpowered the Titans' defense, converting five of 10 third downs and controlling the clock for over 21 minutes in the first half. However, the Titans’ red-zone defense held the Buccaneers to a two-for-five scoring efficiency.

Tennessee now prepares to continue its preseason schedule on the road with joint practices against the Atlanta Falcons ahead of their August 15 matchup.

