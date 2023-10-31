Another week on the NFL schedule means another Thursday Night Football matchup that contains fantasy football implications. In this Week 9 game, the Tennessee Titans will be traveling to the Steel City to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As a fantasy football manager, the two teams involved in this contest can be perceived as squads that have very little relevance. However, as more players get on bye this week, people might have to turn to some players in this game. Plus, there are guys at the skill-positions with these two teams that have had great performances in Week 8. Can they do it again?

Here's who you should start and sit in fantasy football for this week 9 matchup between the Titans and the Steelers:

Titans-Steelers Start ‘Em

Titans QB Will Levis

Ok, this could be totally seen as a case of recency bias, but it's hard to deny the success Levis had against the Atlanta Falcons last weekend. While the plan originally for the Titans was to play Will Levis and Malik Willis, they resorted to the former because of how good the offense looked with him under center. He threw for 238 yards, tossed four touchdown passes, and looked to have complete control of the offense.

He's a start this week, but a very cautious one. If you already have a quarterback that's getting started on a weekly basis, don't replace him with Levis. However, if you're in desperate need of a QB because of bye weeks or injuries, look no further than Levis who has the explosiveness to throw it deep like he showed last weekend. On short notice, the Steelers defense will look to make Levis vulnerable, but can still see a solid outing Thursday night.

Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins

It was a huge day for DeAndre Hopkins last weekend as Levis found him on tons of deep shots resulting in four catches, 128 yards, and three touchdowns. It was easily the best game of Hopkins' career so far as a Tennessee Titan and it was with Levis in his first start. If there's one aspect that Levis gets, it's that Hopkins should get the ball on deep plays and there's a chance he can get even more targets than the six he had last game.

Not sure if three touchdowns will be in order for Hopkins, but he's due for another great game as him and Levis are starting to build a rapport together. With the Steelers secondary experiencing injuries like Minkah Fitzpatrick being inactive, Hopkins has the chance for another big day.

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

You might be asking: What about George Pickens? Well, he'll be talked about later. Receiver for the Steelers Diontae Johnson has came back with a vengeance since his return in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams. Last weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he had eight catches for 85 yards, but the statistic that's enlightening is his 14 targets.

He's definitely worthy of a start as he's back to being the No. 1 receiver on the Steelers and whoever is the starting quarterback for will do right by Johnson and factor him in the game. In any case, Kenny Pickett or Mitchell Trubisky know how good Johnson can be when he gets going, so early usage is very likely, possibly in the end-zone.

Steelers Defense/Special Teams

Now, another question you're probably asking is how can Will Levis and the Steelers defense both be on the “Start 'em” side of the list? Usually it's a tasty matchup when the home team's defense is facing a rookie quarterback with very little experience under his belt. I can see both Levis having a fantasy relevant game while the Steelers capitalize on mistakes made from the young signal-caller as the Pittsburgh faithful can distract some who aren't ready for the challenge.

Titans-Steelers Sit ‘Em

Titans RB Tyjae Spears

This might be a no-brainer to some since Derrick Henry is on the team, but both have injury concerns that put a question mark on their availability for Thursday's game. In any case, even if Henry doesn't play, don't feel confident in starting Spears not just because of the injury, but the matchup at home is not a favorable one.

While he would get the opportunity if Henry doesn't play, he hasn't proven to capitalize on the chances given when he gets the ball. Stray away in any situation the Titans running back room is in.

Titans Defense/Special Teams

Some people could perceive it as a juicy matchup to face the Steelers who might not have their starting quarterback, but don't totally overlook the Steelers offense. Listen, you won't be the first to say that the Steelers offense has been a slog for most of the season, but trusting an already average defense to go into Pittsburgh and completely shut them down is asking for too much.

Not to mention that there is most likely better options out there on the waiver wire to pick up for defenses that have a higher ceiling than what the Titans can give fantasy football managers.

Steelers WR George Pickens

The ultra-talented George Pickens has been a very solid fantasy football asset when Dionate Johnson has been absent. Now that he's back, Pickens is now an inconsistent player. Take last week for instance, Johnson had 14 targets with eight catches and over 80 yards. What about Pickens? He had one catch for 22 yards. Albeit, the one catch was a touchdown, but a one-catch performance is disappointing.

Won't expect the same Thursday as Pickens should be featured somewhat in this offense, but Johnson will be the safety-valve at receiver for whoever is the starting quarterback. Bench Pickens this week.

Steelers RB Najee Harris

This probably doesn't need to be said, but there are definitely some leagues out there where fantasy football managers have to start Harris. Well, here's another week where you shouldn't start him as he's facing a sturdy Titans defense and has limited usage in the passing game, even though he had five receptions last weekend.

It's looking more and more likely that if there is a fantasy option in the Steelers backfield, it's Jaylen Warren, but he shouldn't be trusted either in lineups unless you're forced to.