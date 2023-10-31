The Tennessee Titans are hoping for the best in regards to the health statuses of offensive stars Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins. The Titans play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road Thursday, coming off of a close win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The possibility of a Henry trade was revealed in regards to his most recent contract update. Hopkins compared himself to another legendary NFL comeback artist recently.

Both guys were listed on the Titans' most injury report, much to the dismay of fans who have been noticing the improvement over the past few weeks.

Injury Bug Bites Titans

Coach Vrabel's team has an injury report that reads like a ‘Who's who' of their best players.

Derrick Henry (ankle) and DeAndre Hopkins (toe) among those listed…. https://t.co/ggTBvNp3gM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2023

Currently the Titans are 3-4 overall, with an eight-point deficit on the year in terms of points for vs. points against.

They remain a half-game ahead of the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South and are staring up at the 6-2 Jacksonville Jaguars in the division.

Steelers Dealing With Injuries Too

According to reporter Jim Wyatt, the Steelers have injuries of their own to contend with heading into Sunday's action.

The injury report he revealed includes talented safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, DL Cam Hayward, QB Kenny Pickett and CB Levi Wallace among others.

The next step for the Steelers is to decide on a quarterback for this weekend. Pickett has shown potential and Mitch Trubisky is capable of running an offense and winning football games within the system, although he won't impress with gaudy numbers most weeks.

Will Levis Gives Titans Hope

The Titans got 238 yards and four touchdowns from rookie QB Will Levis against the Falcons this past week.

More impressive is how the rookie from Kentucky went about his business. Levis displayed his cannon-for-an-arm and deep ball prowess against Atlanta, connecting with Hopkins four times for 128 yards and three touchdowns.