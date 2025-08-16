One of the biggest offseason storylines remaining is seemingly nearing its conclusion. Washington Commanders Terry McLaurin, who was holding out in hopes of a new contract extension, was activated from the Physically Unable to Play list today. With the regular season fast approaching, it appears that the wide receiver will begin preparing to play for the team in 2025.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn talked about how the team will handle McLaurin's return to action. The head coach stated that the team has a process in place for situations like this and that they are confident it works.

“We've got a real process in our return-to-play that we believe in,” Quinn said, per ESPN's Ian Rapoport. “We know it works.”

Article Continues Below

McLaurin is coming off one of his best seasons in a Washington uniform. With Jayden Daniels throwing to him, the Commanders wide receiver caught 82 passes for 1,098 yards and 13 touchdowns, the latter mark being a career-high. Long heralded as one of the more underrated wide-outs in the league, McLaurin proved that he's still an elite weapon.

As McLaurin nears the end of his current contract, the Commanders wide receiver is seeking a new extension. Unfortunately, both sides still can't agree on the terms of the new deal. It led the star wide receiver to hold out for most of training camp. With the NFL season set to start, though, it seems like McLaurin is prioritizing playing for a new contract instead of continuing the holdout for the season.

McLaurin will be joining a revamped Commanders offense looking to make some noise in the crowded NFC East. They traded for former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, potentially forming a fearsome receiver duo if Samuel can regain his past form. They also upgraded their offensive line, trading for former All-Pro tackle Laremy Tunsil. All these moves are meant to give Daniels the best possible weapons that they can get.