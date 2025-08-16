The Toronto Blue Jays reinstated outfielder George Springer from the seven-day injured list on Saturday, the team announced. He is expected to be active for Toronto's game against the Texas Rangers on Saturday afternoon. With Springer — who was in concussion protocol — set to return, the Blue Jays optioned outfielder Joey Loperfido to Triple-A.

Springer's return will prove to be important for a Blue Jays ball club that is looking to win the American League East. Toronto currently holds a five-game lead over the Boston Red Sox for the division lead. Springer is hoping to make an impact as soon as possible.

The 35-year-old is slashing .291/.383/.506 across 101 games played so far in 2025. He has also hit 18 home runs and stolen 12 bases while recording an .889 OPS.

Loperfido, 26, has played well in his 30 MLB contests this season. He's recorded a .358/.409/.506 slash line to go along with a .915 OPS. Perhaps he will receive another promotion once rosters expand for the final month of the season.

A left-handed hitter, Loperfido could impact the Blue Jays in the future. It remains to be seen if he can develop true consistency, but his '25 performance has been encouraging. The Blue Jays probably would not have minded keeping him on the big league roster, but optioning him to Triple-A should lead to everyday playing time.

The Blue Jays will play the Rangers in Toronto on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 3:07 PM EST in what projects to be a competitive affair. Texas holds a 61-62 record at the moment. The Rangers — despite their mediocre overall campaign — are still in the postseason conversation.

George Springer will do everything he can to help his ball club take care of business at home on Saturday. Following the game, the Blue Jays and Rangers will conclude their series on Sunday at 1:37 PM EST.