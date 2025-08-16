With the Miami Heat trading Haywood Highsmith to the Brooklyn Nets, that leaves a hole for someone in the rotation to get more opportunity, with one option being Jaime Jaquez Jr., entering his third season. As the Heat's young forward is coming off a sophomore slump after an impressive rookie year, he would speak about the work he's put in.

Besides Jaquez having to work through his flaws, one of the aspects in his “adjustment period,” as he puts it, is putting into perspective the amount of changes that happen on a team through a few seasons. Besides Highsmith, players not on the team from last season anymore include Kevin Love, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Anders, and Alec Biurks.

“It’s starting to become the reality,” Jaquez said, according to The Miami Herald. “I think your rookie year, you go through it and it’s an adjustment. Now your second year, I think you really start to understand what it means to be in this business. Guys that you’ve built a relationship with are no longer going to be there. It’s definitely going to be an adjustment period, but we’re just really excited to get new guys and have this new team and try to win games.”

Jaquez made the most of his opportunities in his first season in 2023-24, earning back-to-back Rookie of the Month honors and making the NBA All-Rookie first team.

“I’m feeling great right now,” Jaquez said. “I’ve been doing a lot of work. I’ve been in Los Angeles just training every day, and it’s been great. It’s been great to get away. It was good to be home for quite a significant period of time…I’m just super excited to get this season started and go win some games.”

Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. on what he's working to improve

While the Heat's 2025-26 full schedule has been released, this upcoming season is no doubt crucial for Jaquez and his development, as it was apparent that in his regression, opposing defenses were figuring him out. Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra mentioned throughout the first two seasons that it would be a focus for Jaquez to adapt to other teams.

Jaquez is known for his physical playstyle in driving down the lane and using contact to get the advantage at the rim, which was less effective last season. He would start to shoot from deep more, but it wasn't always as efficient as last season, he averaged 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The UCLA product would say that he's been delving into the film, honing his strengths, plus working on shooting and his defense.

“Just going back and watching some film,” Jaquez said of what he has done this offseason to try to get his game back on track. “I think that’s a big one. Just remembering what it was that put me on the floor, what it was that got me to this position. Just kind of leaning into my strengths, as well as working on things that I need to work on, like shooting and defense. And just bringing it all together as a whole, I think, is one of the biggest things for me this offseason. I’ve been doing a great job, my trainer out there is really helping me through this process, and it has been great.”

Jaime Jaquez Jr. on the Heat trading Haywood Highsmith

With the Heat's young star looking to tackle the 2025-26 season with major expectations, his number might be called upon more due to the departures, as said before. Subsequently, with the recent news about Highsmith, it could lead to extended minutes from Jaquez, though it's bittersweet for the 24-year-0ld.

“Man, it’s kind of been like that this summer, this offseason. That’s one of my good friends,” Jaquez said Saturday morning before hosting a youth basketball camp. “We got to build a great relationship. I’m just wishing him all the best in his career and with his time in Brooklyn. I really appreciate the time that we had playing together. Like I said, I’m just wishing him all the best.”

At any rate, Jaquez and Miami are looking to improve after finishing with a 37-45 record, which put them 10th in the Eastern Conference. Consequently, the Heat open the preseason in Puerto Rico, facing the Orlando Magic on Oct. 4, and also open the regular season against the same team on Oct. 22.