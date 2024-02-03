The biggest mystery in every prerelease is finding out which cards hold the highest market value.

Murders at Karlov Manor prerelease weekend is here! While the story asks us to follow the mystery of the murders happening after the party at Teysa Karlov's abode, the real mystery in game stores and on table tops is whether or not the cards you got from your prerelease kit are worth anything. In this article, we rank the most expensive Murders at Karlov Manor MTG cards at the time of prerelease weekend, and see if you got your money back in terms of card value.

Top 10 Most Expensive Murders at Karlov Manor MTG Cards (As of February 3, 2024)

Following Lost Caverns of Ixalan, card prices of Murders at Karlov Manor are likewise not high compared to how prices used to be back in the day. We can attribute this to players saving their cash for the rarer versions of cards like extended borders, showcase, or foils, versions of cards that tend to be more expensive. The proliferation of rarer type of cards have pushed the average prices of regular bordered cards lower over the past few years, and Murders at Karlov Manor is a continuation of this trend. In my opinion, this is good for the Magic the Gathering ecosystem, making regular versions of cards more accessible to anyone who wants to play with them, while also having versions of cards for collectors and speculators. With that being said, here are the top 10 most expensive MKM MTG Cards as of prerelease weekend.

(All Prices are based on MTG Goldfish prices)

10. Incinerator of the Guilty ($6.98)

A 6-mana 6/6 creature with flying and trample might be good enough for a game of limited or sealed, but it's a bit steep of a mana cost in red for something that doesn't have haste. It's still deadly with what it does, especially in the late game. Leave it unchecked and you can get punished by a board wipe. Note that the player with the dragon can choose to exile any number of cards from their graveyard to wipe their board completely, and it doesn't affect any other player aside from the one taking the damage. It's a great finisher that definitively closes the game, but a bit slow for a card cast later than sooner.

9. Etrata, Deadly Fugitive ($7.19)

With Murders at Karlov Manor introducing the cloak and disguise mechanics, some might feel that Etrata, Deadly Fugitive is simply a card that utilizes the theme to dominate prerelease weekend, but if you think outside of the box and use this card in constructed, the potential for Etrata widens. Having access to blue also means you can use her effect to flip Morph cards (and to some extend, Manifest), adding more utility for this card aside from Cloaked and Disguised cards. Of course, within the confines of her own ability, getting a card off the opponent's deck, turning it into a creature and getting the option to cast it later on is strong on its own as well.

8. Undergrowth Recon ($7.25)

Some might feel that Undergrowth Recon is underwhelming for a Mythic card until they remember what green does to their graveyard and realize how this card's effect is broken for just 3 mana is big. Being able to return lands to your battlefield from the graveyard recursively is big not only in Commander but also in Modern and Standard, so Undergrowth Recon will become an important card in the future. The only letdown is that lands you gain this way enter the battlefield tapped, and that it doesn't take into effect right away, triggering only until your upkeep. But just pedal back to the past and remember the cards that would love this, especially from Zendikar Rising, and you'd just see how big this card could get eventually.

7. Kaya, Spirits' Justice ($7.51)

The only planeswalker on our list for today is Kaya, Spirit's Justice. Ever since Planeswalkers started having passive effects in them, we could never go back to the old ways. Within MKM, Kaya, Spirits' Justice plays well with Clue tokens, but she can thrive even with just her +1 to create flying Spirit tokens. Her -2 is equally devastating, allowing you to even the playing field while still getting more from the creature you exiled yourself. Outside of MKM, there are a lot of black and white tokens that can play well with Kaya, Spirits' Justice, but there might just be too much competition in that 4-mana slot.

6. Rakdos, Patron of Chaos ($8.44)

A 4RB 6/6 creature with flying and trample – that sounds like Rakdos, alright. The lord of the Rakdos guild continues to outlive his contemporaries in Ravnica by straight up being a powerful card every time it gets printed, and his appearance in MKM isn't any different. Just casting him and getting him to live through your turn is devastating enough for your opponent, and he's a strong “win more” card if you're already leading.

5. Leyline of the Guildpact ($8.50)

A new leyline card that you wish you could within your first hand, but also works well in green decks in general. Don't get fooled by nay-sayers: while using this with Leyline Binding sure sounds fun and efficient, it's not the peak of this card's synergies. A quick search on Reddit will get you a lot of ideas on how to use Leyline of the Guildpact in Modern, and we're sure that more broken interactions will find their way into the format as time goes on and people get to playtest this card. Will this actually be a hit? We can't tell just yet, but cards as janky as this one usually end up breaking formats if they don't end up in the garbage bin.

4. Vein Ripper ($9.85)

Sometimes, the strongest cards are the ones with fewer words on their text boxes. We saw how Sheoldred, the Apocalypse dominated the Standard Format with a text box like this back in Dominaria United. Vein Ripper could just fill the same role in Murders of Karlov Manor and beyond. A Flying 6/5 with 3BBB might sound expensive, but having Ward – Sacrifice a creature that punishes the opponent right away with life loss makes this card hard to get rid of. This card is a must-counter. This is definitely going to be a bomb at the prerelease weekend and on draft nights, put this card in a deck with cards like Cabal Coffers or Cabal Stronghold, and you'll have a blast dishing this out during Friday Nights.

3. Massacre Girl, Known Killer ($15.69)

Getting a new Massacre Girl card in the latest Ravnica set wasn't in our bingo card, but getting Massacre Girl, Known Killer is definitely welcome. I imagine that she won't be as impactful and as ubiquitous as her earlier print was, but she'd be a menace to have on the battlefield either way. Wither makes a return in MKM, and Massacre Girl, Known Killer feels just like the right creature to embody that mechanic. This also rewards you for -X/-X cards like Dead Weight and Disfigure, which are cards that could see a resurgence if this card ends up becoming a staple.

2. Delney, Streetwise Lookout ($18.00)

It's easy to overlook Delney, Streetwise Lookout, especially if you're just using the card in the limited environment, but they're actually a great card to fit in Aracades, Huatli, and Doran decks. This is probably an integral piece to make Rasaad yn Bashir as Commander finally work, and you won't have a hard time finding white creatures with less than 3 power, so Delney, Streetwise Lookout could also be a Commander of its own for go-wide white weenies.

1. Anzrag, the Quake-Mole ($20.15)

A fun new card that gets you 8 power just for 4 mana that punishes your opponent for blocking it. While this card can be easily removed with an Impale or Murder, it can easily end games early if you don't have a removal spell in hand. Will you block 8 damage or will you suffer a second combat phase? That's a hard decision to make and will definitely leave your opponent thinking while you twiddle your thumbs in anticipation. Getting this card out as early as turn 2 is possible in the right deck, and that'll definitely turn the heads on the play table when you successfully do that.

And that's it for our list of the top 10 most expensive Murders at Karlov Manor MTG cards in the secondary market at the time of the prerelease. What do you think of these cards and these prices?