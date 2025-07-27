The Pittsburgh Steelers made one of the biggest and most controversial moves of the offseason when they signed Aaron Rodgers to be their quarterback in the 2025 season. The team is hoping that the 41-year-old quarterback still has magic in his right arm and he can help the offense light up the scoreboard and take pressure off the hard-hitting defense.

While the Steelers had enough faith in Rodgers to bring him into the fold as the team's QB1, Rodgers is hoping that he can succeed in his new environment after two difficult seasons with the New York Jets. If he is able to come close to the form he had with the Green Bay Packers during the majority of his career, the diva-like quarterback will be happy.

Rodgers says that the peace of mind he has right now and the confidence that he has at this moment is due to his new wife, Brittani.

Rodgers is a newlywed, and he told NFL insider Kyle Brandt that he feels blessed at his recent status change. He said he has an “incredible wife” and that he feels happy and lucky. “When you meet the right one and feel unconditional love, there's no better feeling in the world,” Rodgers said. “I'm just so lucky to have her.”

Head coach Mike Tomlin is counting on Rodgers to drive the Steelers offense

The Steelers have been struggling on the offensive side of the ball in recent years, and their passing game has not been good enough to compete with the top teams in the AFC. While the Steelers are not getting Rodgers in his prime, he has been one of the most accurate quarterbacks in his career. If he can still put the ball on the money, the Steelers will have a much better chance of competing at an elite level.

The Steelers ranked 23rd on offense last season and 27th in the passing game. They managed to rank 16th in scoring — middle of the pack — but they were tied for 23rd in sacks allowed.

That last figure could be problematic for Rodgers because he is not as quick as he was earlier in his career. When he was at his peak, Rodgers could buy time with his feet and wait until the last instant to get rid of the ball. He still has the instincts for the position, but does he have enough quickness?

Rodgers will try to establish a strong connection with Pittsburgh receivers DK Metcalf, Robert Wood and Calvin Austin along with tight end Pat Freiermuth.