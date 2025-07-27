The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday to take the three-game series at Fenway Park. Despite a rocking weekend in Beantown and a 4-3 win to close it, fans were holding their breath after the game. Red Sox's All-Star reliever Aroldis Chapman left the game with an apparent injury after facing just three batters in the eighth inning. Manager Alex Cora later confirmed that he left due to a back issue.

Aroldis Chapman has been pulled after 3 batters. Control was all over the place and his velo was down. Last thing this bullpen needs. pic.twitter.com/86VqT0xu7H — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) July 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Alex Cora said Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman left with a ‘tight back.' Cora said it should not be an IL stint. He’s day to day,” Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reported.

Chapman has been sensational for the Red Sox this season. He made the All-Star Game for the first time since 2021 and has a 1.31 ERA in 45 appearances. Chapman closed out the Saturday win for Boston by striking out Mookie Betts to end a Dodgers' threat. He came into the game on Sunday in the eighth, but exited quickly.

Cora called on Jordan Hicks to clean up Chapman's mess in the eighth. He proceeded to get five outs while allowing only one walk to shut down the Dodgers. Hicks was a key part of the Rafael Devers trade return from the San Francisco Giants, and it paid off on Sunday.

The Red Sox are already without Liam Hendriks due to a hip injury. If Chapman misses any time, Boston will struggle to close out games from the bullpen. Thursday's MLB trade deadline could provide some help, but all contenders are looking for a bullpen arm. Chapman will not be going to the IL, according to Cora, so they don't need to make a trade.

The Red Sox are firmly in the AL Wild Card race and could make a big move before the deadline. But will a bullpen arm be a part of their haul?