The Toronto Blue Jays lost to the Detroit Tigers 10-4 on Sunday, failing to sweep the AL Central leaders. Max Scherzer took the ball for the Blue Jays against his former team, the Tigers, and allowed just three runs in seven innings. The only blemish on his record was a Gleyber Torres three-run bomb. Despite his stellar start, Scherzer was critical of his one poor pitch, according to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

“That’s the inning that’s going to keep you up late, and you’re going to lose sleep over that,” Scherzer said, per Matheson. “This is the Major Leagues. You’ve got to be executing at all times.”

Scherzer has made only six starts this season after signing a one-year deal with the Blue Jays. Manager John Schneider said, “The Thumb-O-Meter is good right now,” referencing his thumb injury from earlier this season. That is the most important fact of this start, as Toronto inches closer to an AL East title.

Scherzer threw 96 pitches against the Tigers on Sunday. He left the game with the Blue Jays down 3-0, all thanks to Torres' homer. Chad Green and Justin Bruihl combined to allow seven runs, six earned, in the eighth inning alone. Even four runs in the ninth inning could not scare the Tigers on Sunday.

The Blue Jays exit the weekend with the best record in the entire league. But to maintain their current division lead, they need another starter to join Scherzer and Kevin Gausman. There are a lot of contenders looking for starters at the MLB trade deadline, but Toronto is in a position to buy right now.

This start should give Blue Jays fans hope for the immediate future. The early returns on Scherzer were poor, but if he continues this form, it could be a historic season north of the border.